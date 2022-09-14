     
 
Start Date: March 24
End Date: March 27
Knoxville, Tennessee, USA
 
 

Big Ears Festival 2022 is back bigger and better in Knoxville. Festival organizer AC Entertainment creates a dynamic & progressive event using artistic exploration & collaboration with eclectic and respected artists. Check out Big Ears performances at great venues like industrial spaces, art galleries, clubs, theatres, and more.

 

The Big Ears Festival lineup is out! Kim Gordon, Animal Collective, Yves Tumor, Efterklang, Low & more top the list. Check back for updates on the Big Ears Festival 2022 lineup!

 

The last Big Ears Festival lineup included Devendra Banhart, Sons of Chipotle, Kim Gordon and Steve Gunn, Tindersticks and more.

 

Big Ears Festival tickets will follow by going on sale Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 12:00 PM EST. Hit the Big Ears Festival 2022 tickets section below for details and access to tickets.

 

 

 

FESTIVAL Lineup 2022

 

The Big Ears Festival lineup for 2021! Kim Gordon, Animal Collective, Yves Tumor, Efterklang, Low & more top the list.

 

