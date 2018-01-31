     
 
     FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE     SEARCH
 
 
NEWS   MUSIC   FILM   2018        
 
USA   CANADA   UNITED KINGDOM   AUSTRALIA   EUROPE   ASIA
 
     
   
Start Date: August 8
End Date: August 12
Cornwall, UK
Europe
 
 
 

Boardmasters Festival 2018 happens at Fistral Beach in Fistral Bay on the north coast of Cornwall, England offers the ultimate beach holiday with electronic music, indie rock, alternative rock, indie folk, and indie pop in a big lineup. It's a " laid back festival atmosphere designed to bring out the inner surfer in everyone," according to festival organizers.

 

They have a BUNCH of different stages including The Main Stage, Unleashed, Land of Saints Stage, The Point, The View, Keg & Pasty, The Net Loft, The Beach Bar, Corona Sunsets, Introducing Cornwall, and House of Marley.

 

Fistral Beach is there for pro surf competitions as well as skate & BMX competitions. Boardmasters afterparties offer a party after the party complete with shuttle service. There's wellbeing area complete with yoga, mindfulness and meditation mini-retreats. The "laid back" claim continues with massage, alternative therapy, luxury hot tub and sauna in the Boardmasters Spa.

 

The Boardmasters Festival 2018 lineup & Boardmasters Festival 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Boardmasters Festival 2018 Photos

Boardmasters Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

The Boardmasters Festival lineup is out! SEE LINEUP >

 

Boardmasters Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Boardmasters festival is a chance for you to get your festfam together!

 

Boardmasters Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

There are more than 10 different stages to check out

 

Boardmasters Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

The Boardmasters festival will be an amazing weekend in the sun

 

 

 

 

 

 

Boardmasters Festival 2018 Lineup

Boardmasters Festival lineup

The Boardmasters Festival lineup for 2018! Check back for additions.

 

GET TICKETS >
 
 
 
  SPACELAB FESTIVAL GUIDE  
     
 
 
The Spacelab guide to the best indie, alternative, & electronic music festivals. Get lineups & tickets; find out who's going, get the latest news, rumors & live stream updates!
 
VIEW FESTIVAL GUIDE
 
     
 
USA   CANADA
     
UK   EUROPE
     
AUSTRALIA   ASIA
     
MUSIC   FILM
     
2017   2018
 
     
   
     
  Spacelab
Store		  
Spacelab Store
 
Shop the latest trending festival items & accessories you need! Get bohemian and festival fashion and Coachella style!
 
VISIT OUR STORE
 
     
 
WOMENS   MENS
     
RAVE    
 
     
  Festival News  
 
 
ALL POINTS EAST Added 38 New Names To Lineup
 
The PANORAMA FESTIVAL Lineup Is Out!
 
The BOARDMASTERS FESTIVAL Lineup Is Out!
 
The GREAT ESCAPE Lineup Added 100 New Artists
 
The BEYOND WONDERLAND Lineup Is Out!
 
The ULTRA MIAMI RESISTANCE Lineup Is Out!
 
The UNTZ FESTIVAL Lineup Is Out & Get Tickets!
 
The TRNSMT Festival Lineup Is Out!
 
The BUNBURY MUSIC FESTIVAL Lineup Is Out!
 
     
   
     
  FOLLOW SPACELAB  
 
         
Facebook   Instagram   Twitter
         
 
     
  Recently Updated Events  
     
 
 
Boston Calling 2018
Governors Ball 2018
Coachella 2018
Laneway Festival 2018
Carnaval de Bahidorá 2018
 
 


 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2018. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 WOMENS CLOTHES FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   MENS
CLOTHES		 TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM RSS ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS RAVE   MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES ESSENTIALS   SEARCH
FILM        
2018        
         
 
     
 
     