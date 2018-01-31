Boardmasters Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Boardmasters Festival 2018 happens at Fistral Beach in Fistral Bay on the north coast of Cornwall, England offers the ultimate beach holiday with electronic music, indie rock, alternative rock, indie folk, and indie pop in a big lineup. It's a " laid back festival atmosphere designed to bring out the inner surfer in everyone," according to festival organizers.

They have a BUNCH of different stages including The Main Stage, Unleashed, Land of Saints Stage, The Point, The View, Keg & Pasty, The Net Loft, The Beach Bar, Corona Sunsets, Introducing Cornwall, and House of Marley.

Fistral Beach is there for pro surf competitions as well as skate & BMX competitions. Boardmasters afterparties offer a party after the party complete with shuttle service. There's wellbeing area complete with yoga, mindfulness and meditation mini-retreats. The "laid back" claim continues with massage, alternative therapy, luxury hot tub and sauna in the Boardmasters Spa.

The Boardmasters Festival 2018 lineup & Boardmasters Festival 2018 tickets are below!

Boardmasters Festival 2018 Photos

The Boardmasters Festival lineup is out! SEE LINEUP > Boardmasters festival is a chance for you to get your festfam together! There are more than 10 different stages to check out The Boardmasters festival will be an amazing weekend in the sun