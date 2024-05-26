Boston Calling 2024

The Boston Calling experience has over 50 bands on multiple outdoor stages and an indoor arena. Contrary to its name, the Boston Calling Arena is an intimate performance space with musical & comedy performances.
The previous Boston Calling lineup for 2024 had Foo Fighters, The Lumineers, Paramore, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Alan’s Morissette, Queens Of The Stone Age, The National, Noah Kahn, Bleachers, The Flaming Lips, King Gizzard and more.
The Boston Calling lineup before that had The Strokes, Metallica, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Run The Jewels, Weezer, Haim, King Gizzard, Glass Animals, Avril Lavigne, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse Cheap Trick, Japanese Breakfast and more.