BottleRock Festival 2020

The previous Bottlerock lineup had Imagine Dragons, Neil Young and Mumfords and Sons as headliners. Logic, Pharrell Williams, Santana, OneRepublic, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Tash Sultana also toppped the lineup.
Bottlerock Festival has 80+ bands on multiple stages with great sight lines. What's more, there's a lot of gourmet food from Napa Valley chefs as well as chef performances on the culinary stage. Bottlerock wouldn't be bringing the bottle without wine cabanas to drink plenty of wine, plus there's also places to get craft beer and specialty cocktails!
You can also revitalize and rejuvenate at the Bottlerock Spa, get down at the Silent Disco, as well as check out art from featured artists.
It's put on by Latitude 38 Entertainment for three days of sun, music, wine and beer!