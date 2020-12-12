     
 
Start Date: May 22
End Date: May 24
Napa Valley, California
USA
 
 

The BottleRock Festival 2020 lineup release date is out! The announcement will be out on Jan 6! This has been confirmed in a tweet and on the BottleRock website. Check back for updates on who's in the lineup!

 

BottleRock Festival 2020 tickets are still available! Tickets are available as General Admission, VIP, Platinum and Skydeck passes.

 

BottleRock Festival 2020 is a rock and indie music event held in Napa Valley. It has a lineup of hip-hop, indie rock, alternative music, indie pop, electronic music & EDM and more!

 

The CONFIRMED BottleRock Festival 2020 dates are May 22 - 24! This has been confirmed on the Bottlerock Festival website.

 

The previous Bottlerock lineup had Imagine Dragons, Neil Young and Mumfords and Sons as headliners. Logic, Pharrell Williams, Santana, OneRepublic, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Tash Sultana also toppped the lineup.

 

Some bands for Bottlerock Music Festival 2020 have already been booked, said festival organizer Dave Graham in an interview.

 

Bottlerock Festival has 80+ bands on multiple stages with great sight lines. What's more, there's a lot of gourmet food from Napa Valley chefs as well as chef performances on the culinary stage. Bottlerock wouldn't be bringing the bottle without wine cabanas to drink plenty of wine, plus there's also places to get craft beer and specialty cocktails!

 

You can also revitalize and rejuvenate at the Bottlerock Spa, get down at the Silent Disco, as well as check out art from featured artists.

 

It's put on by Latitude 38 Entertainment for three days of sun, music, wine and beer!

 

The BottleRock Festival 2020 lineup and BottleRock Festival 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

BottleRock Festival 2020 Media

BottleRock Festival 2020

 

Bottlerock Festival 2020 will be like this

 

 

 

Bottlerock Festival 2020 is a chance for you to get your festfam together GET STARTED >

 

 

 

BottleRock day three highlight video

 

 

 

BottleRock day two highlight video

 

 

 

BottleRock day one highlight video

 

 

 

BottleRock Festival 2020 will have a lot of gourmet food from Napa Valley chefs as well as chef performances on the culinary stage

 

 

BottleRock Festival 2020

 

At Bottlerock 2020 you can go to wine cabanas to drink plenty of wine, plus there will also be places to get craft beer and specialty cocktails

 

 

BottleRock Festival 2020

 

BottleRock Festival 2020 will have a lineup of hip-hop, indie rock, alternative music, indie pop, electronic music & EDM, indie rock and more

 

 

 

BottleRock Festival Lineup 2020

BottleRock Festival 2020

 

The BottleRock Festival lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet.

 

The BottleRock Festival 2020 lineup release date is out! The announcement will be made on Jan 6! Check back for updates on who's in the lineup!

 

 

