     
 
  FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE
More ...
 
 
  Music Festivals   Festival News   Film Festivals   Tech Conferences    Festival Videos   Tour Dates Search  
 
   
Breakaway Music Festival 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Date
Start Date: September 1
End Date: September 2
Columbus, Ohio
USA
 
 
The Breakaway Music Festival in Columbus highlights EDM, indie, pop and hip-hop music. It started out in Major League Soccer stadiums, and now is located in Mapfre Stadium. The confirmed Breakway Music Festival 2017 dates are September 1 -2. Breakaway Festival 2017 lineup and Breakaway Music Festival 2017 tickets are below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Breakaway Music Festival 2017 Lineup

The Breakaway Music Festival lineup has not been announced yet.

 
 
 
  SPACELAB FESTIVAL GUIDE  
     
 
The Spacelab guide to the best indie, alternative, & electronic music festivals. Get lineups & tickets; find out who's going, get the latest news, rumors & live stream updates!
 
VIEW FESTIVAL GUIDE >
 
 
  Spacelab
Store		  
 
Spacelab Store
 
Hit our store to find what you need for your music festival experience this year!
 
RAVE
GEAR
WOMENS
MENS
MUSIC
CAMPING
 
VISIT STORE
 
     
   
     
 

 

 

  
     
 

Sort

Festivals

  
     
   
     
 
USA
CANADA
UK
EUROPE
AUSTRALIA
ASIA
MUSIC
FILM
ALL
TECH
TOUR DATES
 
 
     
 
2016   2017   2018
 
     
  Music Festival News  
 
 
Watch The COACHELLA Live Stream On Spacelab This Weekend!
 
BREAKAWAY MUSIC FESTIVAL 2017 Dates Have Been Announced!
 
MADE IN AMERICA 2017 Dates Have Been Announced!
 
SXSW MUSIC 2018 Dates Have Been Announced!
 
The EDC LAS VEGAS Trailer Was Just Released!
 
     
  Spacelab
Connect		  
 
         
Facebook   Instagram   Twitter
         
Google+   LinkedIn   RSS
 
     
  Recently Updated Events  
 
 
Made In America 2017
SXSW Music 2018
SXSW Music 2018
Ultra Music Festival 2018
Digital Dreams 2017
Paradiso Festival 2017
Beyond Wonderland 2017
 
 
  Longform  
   
 

MUSIC FESTIVAL NEWS >
.
TOUR DATES >
.
MUSIC REVIEWS >


MUSIC FEATURES >

 
 


 
 
 
SPACELAB
Creative Commons Copyright, 2017. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS LONGFORM STORE CONNECT  
USA REVIEWS CLOTHING FACEBOOK  
CANADA FEATURES RAVE INSTAGRAM  
EUROPE   MUSIC GOOGLE +  
AUSTRALIA     LINKEDIN  
ASIA     RSS  
FILM        
TECH        
NEWS        

 

  
     
     
 
     