Buku Music Festival 2017
Start Date: March 10
End Date: March 11
New Orleans, Louisiana
USA
 
 
 

The BUKU Music Festival is a New Orleans-based show/festival at Mardi Gras World. You could hit New Orleans for Mardi Gras, and stay in a hotel for a month until the BUKU Music + Art Project happens ... just sayin.' The dates for BUKU Music Festival 2017 are March 10 - 11. Buku Music Festival 2017 lineup and Buku Music Festival 2017 tickets are below!

 

This festival is happening this weekend! Check back for updates!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Buku Music Festival 2017 Videos


Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Buku Music Festival video performances and live sets. Also check out our Music Festival Videos channel for music festival video coverage.

Buku Music Festival 2017 Lineup

The Buku Music Festival lineup is out for 2017!

Deadmau5
Travis Scott
ZEDS DEAD
Young Thug
ZHU
Tycho
Jauz
21 Savage
Sleigh Bells
Vince Staples
Nina Kraviz
Lil Dicky
TroyBoi
Lil Yachty
Washed Out
Malaa
Slushii
Ghastly B2B Herobust
Alina Baraz
Thundercat
Lido
Clams Casino
REZZ
$uicideboy$
The Floozies
Car Seat Headrest
Big Wild
Aminé
Shiba San B2B Justin Jay
San Holo
Opiuo
Lane 8
SOPHIE
Nora En Pure
Minnesota B2B Space Jesus
Kaiydo
Whethan
Oshi
Ambré
AF THE NAYSAYER
Caddywhompus
Boogie T
MUSA B2B Otto
sfam
LLEAUNA
Ekali
Ganja White Night
Chet Porter
Andrew Luce
Pusher
StéLouse
Saint Heron Showcase
Dohm Collective Showcase

 

 

Buku Late X Lineup

BUKU LATE X Friday

Zeds Dead
Andrew Luce
Nebbra
Pusher
RedBarrington B2B KTRL

BUKU LATE X Thursday

Gramatik
Ganja White Night
Josh Pan
Space Jesus
Local Support TBA

