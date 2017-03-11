The BUKU Music Festival is a New Orleans-based show/festival at Mardi Gras World. You could hit New Orleans for Mardi Gras, and stay in a hotel for a month until the BUKU Music + Art Project happens ... just sayin.' The dates for BUKU Music Festival 2017 are March 10 - 11. Buku Music Festival 2017 lineup and Buku Music Festival 2017 tickets are below!

This festival is happening this weekend! Check back for updates!

Make your Buku Music Festival 2017 experience amazing

Follow our Instagram for Buku Music Festival 2017 updates > FOLLOW

Get Buku Music Festival 2017 updates by joining our community on Facebook JOIN >

The Buku Music Festival 2017 day lineups are out! > LINEUP

The Buku Late X lineups are out! > LINEUP

Buku Music Festival 2017 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Buku Music Festival updates for 2017 JOIN >