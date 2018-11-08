     
 
Buku Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: March 9
End Date: March 10
New Orleans, Louisiana
USA
 
 

The BUKU Music Festival is a New Orleans-based show/festival at Mardi Gras World. You could hit New Orleans for Mardi Gras, and stay in a hotel until the BUKU Music + Art Project happens ... just sayin.'

 

They offer EDM, hip-hop and indie rock on six different stages: Power Plant, Float Den, Ballroom, Back Alley, Front Porch, or climb aboard the VIP S.S. Buku!


Check out the BUKU Graffiti Wall or BUKulture with street performers, musicians, all kinds of artists & interactive exhibits remixing culture and interacting with each other. You can get #TOOBUKU with great New Orleans food.

 

The dates for BUKU Music Festival 2018 are March 9 - 10. Buku Music Festival 2018 lineup and Buku Music Festival 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

