Buku Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

The BUKU Music Festival is a New Orleans-based show/festival at Mardi Gras World. You could hit New Orleans for Mardi Gras, and stay in a hotel until the BUKU Music + Art Project happens ... just sayin.'
They offer EDM, hip-hop and indie rock on six different stages: Power Plant, Float Den, Ballroom, Back Alley, Front Porch, or climb aboard the VIP S.S. Buku!
Check out the BUKU Graffiti Wall or BUKulture with street performers, musicians, all kinds of artists & interactive exhibits remixing culture and interacting with each other. You can get #TOOBUKU with great New Orleans food.