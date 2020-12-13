Buku Music Festival 2020 tickets are now on sale to the general public! Passes are available in General Admission, GA+, VIP, VIP 21+ and TOOBUKU VIP. You can get a ticket for just 10% down, hit the ticket section farther below for details and access to tickets!

The Buku Music Festival lineup for 2020 is out! Tyler the Creator, Flume, Illenium, Glass Animals, Run The Jewels, Alison Wonderland, Kaytranada, Chris Lake and Run The Jewels are among the top names! Hit the lineup section farther below for a complete listing.

The BUKU Music Festival dates have been CONFIRMED! March 20 - 21, 2020, BUKU returns to Mardi Gras world. Check back for updates!

The BUKU Music Festival is a New Orleans-based show/festival at Mardi Gras World, offering a lineup EDM, hip-hop and indie rock. The festival calls itself a "Vibrant music and art festival meets underground warehouse party celebrating the progressive subculture of New Orleans." Check back for updates on when BUKU Music Festival 2020 tickets will go on sale!

Check out six different stages: Power Plant, Float Den, Ballroom, Back Alley, Front Porch, or climb aboard the VIP S.S. Buku! You could hit New Orleans for Mardi Gras, and stay in a hotel until the BUKU Music + Art Project happens ... just sayin.' Check back for updates on when the BUKU Music Festival lineup will be released!

Check out the BUKU Music Festival 2020 Graffiti Wall or BUKulture with street performers, musicians, all kinds of artists & interactive exhibits remixing culture and interacting with each other. You can get #TOOBUKU with great New Orleans food.

BUKU Music Festival 2020 is also called BUKU Music + Art Project. You can check out many stages at Buku Music Festival 2020: Power Plant, Float Den, Ballroom, Back Alley, Front Porch and the VIP S.S. Buku

The Buku Music Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

Buku Music Festival 2020 Tickets

Buku Music Festival tickets are on sale to the general public! Tickets are available in General Admission, GA+, VIP, VIP 21+ and TOOBUKU VIP. You can get a ticket for just 10% down!

General Admission tickets will give you access to the main lineup as well as more niche-oriented indoor and outdoor performance areas. VIP tickets give all of the same as General Admission, plus access to premium viewing areas for the four main stages, The VIP Rooftop with a great view of the main stage, VIP chill areas w/ amenities, a VIP entrance and VIP restrooms.