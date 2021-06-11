 

 
Buku Music Festival 2021
Start Date: October 22
End Date: October 23
New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
 

BUKU Music Festival 2021 is a New Orleans-based show/festival at Mardi Gras World, offering a lineup EDM, hip-hop and indie rock. The festival calls itself a "Vibrant music and art festival meets underground warehouse party celebrating the progressive subculture of New Orleans." Sounds wild.

 

The Buku event that's happening this year is a little different tho, given the pandemic. This year's happening is BUKU Planet B, a smaller version of the festival with Fall dates.

 

The Buku Music Festival lineup has Megan Thee Stallion and Illenium as headliners. Machine Gun Kelley, Playboi Carti, Kaytranada, Zeds Dead, Alison Wonderland, Jamie XX Pohh Shiesty and Chris Lake also top the lineup. Hit the Buku Music Festival 2021 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

 

Buku Music Festival 2021 tickets are currently in a presale. You’ll need to register before buying tickets. The regular ticket sale begins on Monday, June 14th at 10:00 AM CST. Check back for updates and access to passes! Hit the Buku Music Festival tickets section farther below for details and access to tickets.

 

The official Buku Music Festival Planet B dates are October 22 - 23. This has been confirmed on the Buku Music Festival website.

 

Normally, at the spring festival, you can check out six different stages: Power Plant, Float Den, Ballroom, Back Alley, Front Porch, or climb aboard the VIP S.S. Buku! You could hit New Orleans for Mardi Gras, and stay in a hotel until the BUKU Music + Art Project happens ... just sayin.'

 

At the spring event, you can check out the BUKU 2021 Graffiti Wall or BUKulture with street performers, musicians, all kinds of artists & interactive exhibits remixing culture and interacting with each other. You can get #TOOBUKU with great New Orleans food.

 

The last Buku Music Festival lineup would have had Flume, Tyler The Creator, Glass Animals, Illenium, $uicideBoy$, Run The Jewels, Alison Wonderland, Zeds Deadd and more if the festival had happened.

 

Buku Music Festival 2021 lineup and Buku Music Festival 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Buku Music Festival tickets are on sale. It's a ticket presale, so you’ll need to register before buying tickets, hit the button below for registration. The regular ticket sale begins on Monday, June 14th at 10:00 AM CST. Check back for updates and access to passes!

 

Check back for details on prices and access to tickets!

 

The 2021 Buku Music Festival lineup for BUKU Planet B! Megan Thee Stallion and Illenium as headliners. Machine Gun Kelley, Playboi Carti, Kaytranada, Zeds Dead, Alison Wonderland, Jamie XX Pohh Shiesty and Chris Lake also top the lineup.

 

Tickets are available right now as a presale, so you’ll need to register before buying tickets, hit the button below for registration. The regular ticket sale begins on Monday, June 14th at 10:00 AM CST. Check back for updates and access to passes!

 

Check back for details on prices and access to tickets!

 

If the previous festival had happened it would have had Flume, Tyler The Creator, Glass Animals, Illenium, $uicideBoy$, Run The Jewels, Alison Wonderland, Zeds Dead and more.

 
   
 
 
     

 


 

 

  
 
