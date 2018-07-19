     
 
Bunbury Music Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: June 1
End Date: June 3
Cincinnati, Ohio
USA
 
 

The Bunbury Music Festival in Cincinnati is a tribute to unsigned bands and indie music. It features bands from the U.S. and abroad for three days in the sun with great emerging music! The confirmed Bunbury Music Festival 2018 dates are June 1 - 3. The Bunbury Music Festival 2018 lineup is out and Bunbury Music Festival 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Bunbury Music Festival 2018 Videos


Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Bunbury Music Festival video performances and live sets.
Watch a video by clicking on a title below:

Click to Play Pretty Lights at Bunbury Music Festival

Click to Play See you at Bunbury Music Festival 2018!
Click to Play Bee Here - Bee You - Bee Free
Click to Play Day two of #Bunbury is underway!
Click to Play Two days in... One to go! #BeeFree!
Click to Play #BeeFree!

 

 

 

Bunbury Music Festival 2018 Photos

Bunbury Music Festival 2018 confirmed dates are June 1 - 3

 

Who's in your ideal Bunbury Music Festival 2018 lineup?

 

Here's how to score Bunbury Music Festival 2018 tickets FIND OUT MORE >

 

Bunbury Music Festival 2018 could get wild

 

The Bunbury Music Festival 2018 lineup should have some big names in it

 

Look for Bunbury Music Festival 2018 tickets to possibly go on sale when they announce the dates

 

Bunbury Music Festival 2018 dates have been confirmed

 

 

 

 


 

Bunbury Music Festival 2018 Lineup

The Bunbury Music Festival lineup has not been announced yet.

 
 
 
