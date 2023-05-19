     
 
CORE Festival 2023
Start Date: May 27
End Date: May 28
Brussels, Belgium, Europe
 

CORE Festival is a two-day festival that combines Electronic Music and Rock. It’s essentially a combination of Tomorrowland (which is produced by the same group, and Rock Werchter Festival. CORE Festival 2023 tickets are on sale and the lineup is out.

The CORE Festival 2023 dates are May 27 - 28, located at Osseghem Park 
In Brussels, Belgium.

 

CORE Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of options. Hit the CORE Festival tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

The CORE Festival lineup has Angèle, Moderat, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge, alt-J, Pusha T, Goldband, Masego, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Channel Tres, The Blessed Madonna, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, KOKOROKO, JPEGMAFIA and more. Hit the CORE Festival 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's perfoming.

 

The festival starts at 12:00 and ends at 01:00, both on Saturday and Sunday. The entrance closes at 00:00.

 

Check visual art from Joanie Lemercier, Fleur Roggeman Reality Is, Victor Verhelst, Nicholas William Johnson, Jonas Lund and Tabor Rabok.

 

The CORE Festival lineup and CORE Festival tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

CORE Festival 2023 Location


The festival happens at Osseghem Park  in Brussels, Belgium. The park is near the city center of Brussels, centrally located at the foot of the Atomium on the Heysel plateau.

 

 

 

 

CORE Festival 2023 Schedule

 

CORE Festival schedule

 

CORE Festival schedule of set times for Saturday

 

 

CORE Festival schedule

 

CORE Festival schedule of set times for Sunday

 

 

 

CORE Festival Lineup 2023

 

FESTIVAL lineup 2023

 

The CORE Festival lineup for 2023!

 

Angèle, Moderat, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge, alt-J, Pusha T, Goldband, Masego, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Channel Tres, The Blessed Madonna, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, KOKOROKO, JPEGMAFIA and more.

 

 

