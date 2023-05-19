CORE Festival is a two-day festival that combines Electronic Music and Rock. It’s essentially a combination of Tomorrowland (which is produced by the same group, and Rock Werchter Festival. CORE Festival 2023 tickets are on sale and the lineup is out.





The CORE Festival 2023 dates are May 27 - 28, located at Osseghem Park

In Brussels, Belgium.

CORE Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of options. Hit the CORE Festival tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The CORE Festival lineup has Angèle, Moderat, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge, alt-J, Pusha T, Goldband, Masego, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Channel Tres, The Blessed Madonna, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, KOKOROKO, JPEGMAFIA and more. Hit the CORE Festival 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's perfoming.

The festival starts at 12:00 and ends at 01:00, both on Saturday and Sunday. The entrance closes at 00:00.

Check visual art from Joanie Lemercier, Fleur Roggeman Reality Is, Victor Verhelst, Nicholas William Johnson, Jonas Lund and Tabor Rabok.

The CORE Festival lineup and CORE Festival tickets are below!



The festival happens at Osseghem Park in Brussels, Belgium. The park is near the city center of Brussels, centrally located at the foot of the Atomium on the Heysel plateau.

CORE Festival schedule of set times for Saturday

CORE Festival schedule of set times for Sunday