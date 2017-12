CRSSD Festival is an electronic music festival in San Diego, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music! The confirmed CRSSD Festival 2018 dates are March 3 - 4! The CRSSD Festival 2018 lineup is out and CRSSD Festival 2018 tickets are below!

CRSSD Festival 2018 Tickets Crssd Festival tickets are not on sale. Tickets will go on sale December 26 at 11:00 AM PST!