CRSSD Festival 2020
Start Date: March 7
End Date: March 8
San Diego, California, USA
 
 

CRSSD Festival 2020 tickets are still available! Hit the ticket section farther below for details.

 

The CRSSD Festival 2020 lineup IS OUT! Chris Lake, Carl Cox, Nore En Pure, Charlotte de Witte, Patrick Topping and more! Hit the lineup section farther below for a complete listing.

 

CRSSD Festival 2020 is an electronic music festival in San Diego, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music!

 

The CONFIRMED CRSSD Festival dates are Mar. 7 - 8! This has been confirmed in a tweet from the festival and on the CRSSD Festival website. CRSSD Festival tickets have already been announced, and details are in the ticket section farther below.

 

Check out three stages with the ultimate in seaside beach scenery. It's a 21-and -up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand! Find out more about CRSSD Festival afterparties and how to get there at the festival website.

 

The CRSSD Festival 2020 lineup and CRSSD Festival tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

CRSSD Festival tickets are still available! You can get weekend tickets, also early entry & express entry options are available.

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2020 Media

CRSSD Festival 2020

 

CRSSD 2020 dates

 

The official CRSSD 2020 dates are Mar. 7 - 8

 

 

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2020

 

The 2020 CRSSD Festival will be a new year with a fresh batch of artists

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2020

 

CRSSD Festival 2020

 

CRSSD Festival 2020

 

CRSSD Festival 2020 will be like this

 

 

 

CRSSD Festival 2020 Lineup

 

CRSSD Festival 2020

 

The CRSSD Festival lineup for 2020!

 

 

Who do you want in the CRSSD Festival lineup?
   
 
