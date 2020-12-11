The CRSSD Festival 2020 lineup IS OUT! Chris Lake, Carl Cox, Nore En Pure, Charlotte de Witte, Patrick Topping and more! Hit the lineup section farther below for a complete listing.
CRSSD Festival 2020 is an electronic music festival in San Diego, and has grown into a highly-regarded event that avoids the worst of EDM trappings. Check out a lineup of techno and underground house at Waterfront Park in San Diego for two days of sun and music!
Check out three stages with the ultimate in seaside beach scenery. It's a 21-and -up event, so you can check out mesmerizing sunsets with a drink in your hand! Find out more about CRSSD Festival afterparties and how to get there at the festival website.