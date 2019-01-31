     
 
Start Date: July 18
End Date: July 20
Sacranton, Pennsylvania
USA
 
 
 

Camp Bisco 2019 is a combination of electronic music and jam bands that happens at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Check out a lineup of bass music, dubstep, jungle, house, techno, jam bands and more!

 

Camp Bisco tickets are on sale!

 

The Camp Bisco dates are July 18 - 20, 2019. These are the official dates.

 

The Camp Bisco 2019 lineup and Camp Bisco 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Camp Bisco 2019 Lineup


The Camp Bisco lineup has not been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

Who do you want in the Camp Bisco lineup for 2019?
 
