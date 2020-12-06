     
 
      FESTIVAL GUIDE          STORE          SEARCH     
 
 
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2019 2020 SHOP      
 
 
 
 
   
Start Date: July 9
End Date: July 11
Scranton, Pennsylvania
USA
 
 
 

Camp Bisco 2020 tickets are on sale! Hit the ticket section farther below for details and access to tickets. Check back for updates on the lineup!

 

The CONFIRMED Camp Bisco 2020 dates are are out! July 9 - 11 (a new weekend) at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania! This has been confirmed in a tweet from the festival and on the Camp Bisco website.

 

Camp Bisco 2020 is a combination of electronic music and jam bands that happens at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It's both a concert venue and a waterpark. Check out a lineup of bass music, dubstep, jungle, house, techno, jam bands and more.

 

The last Camp Bisco lineup had The Disco Biscuits, Bassnectar, Odesza and Tipper as headliners! STS9, Umphrey's McGee, Ganja White Night, Liquid Snails, Space Jesus + Friends also topped the lineup.

 

The Camp Bisco 2020 lineup and Camp Bisco 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Camp Bisco tickets are on sale! General Admission, VIP and VIP Box Seats are available! Glamping Passes and Travel Packages too.

 

 

BUY TICKETS

 

 

 

Camp Bisco 2020 Media

 

Camp Bisco 2020

 

What are you gonna wear to Camp Bisco 2020? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

 

Camp Bisco 2020 will be like this

 

Camp Bisco 2020

 

The official Camp Bisco dates are July 9 - 11, 2020

 

 

Camp Bisco 2020

 

Camp Bisco 2020 can be your funnest weekend festival of the year

 

 

2020 Camp Bisco

 

The Camp Bisco venue map from the last event, this could give us some clues as to how the 2020 festival could be layed out

 

 

Camp Bisco 2020

 

Camp Bisco 2020 will return to Montage Mountain

 

Camp Bisco 2020 - Friday

 

Check back for updates on the 2020 Camp Bisco lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

Camp Bisco 2020

 

Camp Bisco 2020 is a combination of electronic music and jam bands that happens at Montage Mountain in Scranton, Pennsylvania

 

 

Camp Bisco 2020

 

Camp Bisco 2020 will offer a full run of other things to do at the festival, including yoga

 

 

Camp Bisco 2020

 

You'll find a lineup of bass music, dubstep, jungle, house, techno, jam bands and more at Camp Bisco 2020

 

 

 

Camp Bisco 2020 is a combination of electronic music and jam bands that features a lineup of bass music, dubstep, jungle, house, techno, jam bands and more

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Camp Bisco Lineup 2020

 

2020 Camp Bisco lineup

 

The Camp Bisco lineup for 2020 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

BUY TICKETS

 
 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2019. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 WOMENS CLOTHES FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   MENS
CLOTHES		 TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS RAVE RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES ESSENTIALS   SEARCH
2019        
         
 
     
 
     