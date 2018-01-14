Carnaval de Bahidorá 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

     
 
Carnaval de Bahidorá 2018
Start Date: February 17
End Date: February 18
Morelos
Mexico
 
 
 
 

Imagine a 24 hour festival of electronic music and indie rock, set upon a gorgeous backdrop in Mexico, and you can start to visualize what Carnaval de Bahidorá 2018 will be like. There's a very carnival-like atmosphere (thus the name) and it's easy to feel like you've arrived in paradise. It happens at Las Estacas, hotel/resort with tropical gardens in a nature park with a river running through it. The Carnaval de Bahidorá lineup & Carnaval de Bahidorá tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

The Carnaval de Bahidorá lineup so far. Check back for updates!
 
 
 
