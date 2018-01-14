Carnaval de Bahidorá 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Imagine a 24 hour festival of electronic music and indie rock, set upon a gorgeous backdrop in Mexico, and you can start to visualize what Carnaval de Bahidorá 2018 will be like. There's a very carnival-like atmosphere (thus the name) and it's easy to feel like you've arrived in paradise. It happens at Las Estacas, hotel/resort with tropical gardens in a nature park with a river running through it. The Carnaval de Bahidorá lineup & Carnaval de Bahidorá tickets are below!

Carnaval de Bahidora 2018 Photos

Get your festfam together for Carnaval de Bahidorá 2018! Carnaval de Bahidorá 2018 will be a magical weekend of music and fun The Carnaval de Bahidorá 2018 lineup is out! SEE LINEUP >