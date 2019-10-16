     
 
Carnaval de Bahidora 2019
Start Date: February 15
End Date: February 17
Morelos
Mexico
 
 
 
 

Carnaval de Bahidora 2019 is a 24 hour festival set upon a gorgeous backdrop in Mexico with a lineup of electronic music and indie rock!

 

Check back for updates on when Carnaval de Bahidora tickets will goon sale!

 

There's a very carnival-like atmosphere (thus the name) and it's easy to feel like you've arrived in paradise. It happens at Las Estacas, hotel/resort with tropical gardens in a nature park with a river running through it.

 

The Carnaval de Bahidora dates are February 15 - 17, 2019. These are the official and confirmed dates.

 

The Carnaval de Bahidora 2019 lineup & Carnaval de Bahidora 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Carnaval de Bahidora 2019 Lineup

The Carnaval de Bahidora lineup for 2019 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

Who do you want in the Carnaval de Bahidora lineup?
