Carnaval de Bahidora 2019 is a 24 hour festival set upon a gorgeous backdrop in Mexico with a lineup of electronic music and indie rock!

Check back for updates on when Carnaval de Bahidora tickets will goon sale!

There's a very carnival-like atmosphere (thus the name) and it's easy to feel like you've arrived in paradise. It happens at Las Estacas, hotel/resort with tropical gardens in a nature park with a river running through it.

The Carnaval de Bahidora dates are February 15 - 17, 2019. These are the official and confirmed dates.

The Carnaval de Bahidora 2019 lineup & Carnaval de Bahidora 2019 tickets are below!