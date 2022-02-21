Chasing Summer 2022 is the largest EDM event in Western Canada! It happens in Calgary with trap music, bass music, house, and more!

The official 2022 Chasing Summer 2022 dates are July 30 -31. This has been confirmed on the Chasing Summer website.

Chasing Summer 2022 tickets are not on sale yet. They're usually available in General Admission, VIP, Knoxville's VIP and The Ace VIP options. Hit the Chasing Summer tickets farther below for details and access to passes.

The Chasing Summer 2022 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Chasing Summer 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete rundown on who's performing.

The last Chasing Summer lineup would have had Kaskade, NGTHMARE, DJ Diesel, Kill The Noise, Luttrell, Tritonal and more.

Chasing Summer 2022 lineup and Chasing Summer 2022 tickets are below!

