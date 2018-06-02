Coachella has emerged to be the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S., growing to wide acclaim for its lineup choices and live stream every year. Here's what you need to know about when and where Coachella 2018 is: the confirmed dates are April 13 - 15 and April 20 - 22, and it's located at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. We project the dates based on previous Coachella outings, and the festival weekend has been the same for a number of ongoing years.

For the 2018 event: you'll get a full run of rock, pop, hip-hop, indie & electronic music, with an exquisite sense of curation. It's a high level experience! There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch all of the action of the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella). The Coachella 2018 lineup and Coachella 2018 tickets (including presale information) are below!

Coachella 2018 Community

