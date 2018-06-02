     
 
Coachella 2018
Weekend One: April 13 - 15
Weekend Two: April 20 - 22
Indio, California
USA
 
 

Coachella has emerged to be the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S., growing to wide acclaim for its lineup choices and live stream every year. Here's what you need to know about when and where Coachella 2018 is: the confirmed dates are April 13 - 15 and April 20 - 22, and it's located at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. We project the dates based on previous Coachella outings, and the festival weekend has been the same for a number of ongoing years.

 

For the 2018 event: you'll get a full run of rock, pop, hip-hop, indie & electronic music, with an exquisite sense of curation. It's a high level experience! There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch all of the action of the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella). The Coachella 2018 lineup and Coachella 2018 tickets (including presale information) are below!

 

 

 

 

Coachella 2018 Videos


Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Coachella video performances and live sets.
Watch a video by clicking on a title below:

Click to Play Coachella 2018 Lineup

Click to Play Coachella Tickets Rant

Click to Play Dillon Francis at Coachella

Click to Play Galantis at Coachella

Click to Play Kehlani at Coachella

Click to Play Radiohead at Coachella

Click to Play Phantogram at Coachella

 

 

 

Coachella 2018 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Coachella updates for 2018 JOIN >

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Coachella 2018 Lineup

Beyoncé

 

The rest of the 2018 Coachella lineup hasn't been announced yet.

 
 
 
2016   2017   2018
 
     
