Coachella has emerged to be the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S., growing to wide acclaim for its lineup choices and live stream every year. The Coachella 2019 dates are April 12 - 14 and April 19 - 21! Check back for updates!

For the 2019 event: you'll get a full run of rock, pop, hip-hop, indie & electronic music, with an exquisite sense of curation. It's a high level experience! There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella). The Coachella 2019 lineup and Coachella tickets are below!

Coachella Photos & Video

Coachella 2019 presale tickets have sold out. The confirmed Coachella dates for 2019 are April 12 - 14 and April 19 - 21! Coachella tickets go on sale this Friday, June 1st!