Coachella 2019
Weekend One: April 12 - 14
Weekend Two: April 19 - 21
Indio, California
USA
 
 
 
 

Coachella has emerged to be the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S., growing to wide acclaim for its lineup choices and live stream every year. The Coachella 2019 dates are April 12 - 14 and April 19 - 21!

 

For the 2019 event: you'll get a full run of rock, pop, hip-hop, indie & electronic music, with an exquisite sense of curation. It's a high level experience! There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella).

 

 

 

Coachella Photos & Video

coachella

Coachella 2019 presale tickets have sold out.

 

coachella

The confirmed Coachella dates for 2019 are April 12 - 14 and April 19 - 21! Coachella tickets go on sale this Friday, June 1st!

 

coachella

Odesza at Coachella

 

Coachella lineup names

Beyoncé and Destiny's Child at Coachella

 

Coachella 2019

Expect the unexpected

 

 

Coachella lineup names

There's lots of good electronic music / edm names at Coachella every year

 

Coachella lineup 2019

Coachella is a full run of rock, pop, hip-hop, indie & electronic music, with an exquisite sense of curation. It's a high level experience!

 

Coachella will be a great place for you to catch fresh music

Coachella will be a great place for you to catch fresh music

 

has big names as lineup headliners

You can also check out the main stage for big name acts

 

Coachella tickets for 2019 are not on sale. The presale tickets have sold out.

 

 

 

 

Coachella 2019 Lineup

Coachella 2019 | Lineup

The 2019 Coachella lineup hasn't been released yet.

 

Who do you want to see in the Coachella lineup?
