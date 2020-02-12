Coachella 2020 has emerged to be the coolest and most popular of music festivals in the U.S. with a lineup of rock, pop, hip-hop, indie & electronic music, with an exquisite sense of curation. It's grown to wide acclaim for its lineup choices and live stream every year.

Coachella 2020 tickets are still available! You can still find Weekend One and Weekend Two tickets in General Admission and VIP passes. You can also find camping passes, shuttle passes and hotel bundles. This will be the best festival of the spring festival season, hit the Coachella tickets section below for details and access to passes!

The Coachella 2020 lineup is out with Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Flume, Lana Del Rey, Run the Jewels, Thom Yorke and Lil Uzi Vert and more. Hit the Coachella 2020 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

CHECK OUT OUR COACHELLA FESTIVAL GUIDE >

Camping options include Car Camping, Tent Camping, Lake Eldorado, Safari and Off-site camping, so there are a lot of possibilities to choose from. There's lots of happenings at the festival that aren't performances.

There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella).

Coachella is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Hangout Fest.

Coachella Tickets 2020 Coachella 2020 tickets are still available! You can still find Weekend One and Weekend Two tickets in General Admission and VIP passes. You can also find camping passes, shuttle passes and hotel bundles. Hit the button below for more details and access to tickets. Get Coachella Tickets BUY TICKETS