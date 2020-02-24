     
 
      FESTIVAL GUIDE          STORE          SEARCH     
ABOUT   SUBMIT   CONTACT   ADVERTISE
   MEDIA KIT   STORE
 
 
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2019 2020 SHOP      
 
     
   
THE COACHELLA 2020 SIDESHOWS LINEUP IS OUT!
THE COACHELLA 2020 SIDESHOWS LINEUP IS OUT!
 

The Coachella 2020 lineup for sideshows is out, featuring acts like Slander, Mura Masa, FKA Twigs, Hatsune Miku, Yaeji, Princess Nokia, Hot Chip, Madeon and more! Peep the Coachella sideshows lineup poster and the Coachella 2020 lineup poster farther below.

 

It's a series of shows that run in Indio, Los Angeles, Ponoma and Santa Barbara every year known as Coachella Sideshows. It's a chance to see the people performing in the Coachella lineup outside of the festival, in a more intimate club setting where the thronging hordes of people are replaced by dedicated fans who want to get an up close performance and interaction with the act that's performing.

 

 

CHECK OUT OUR COACHELLA FESTIVAL GUIDE >

 

 

You can still get Coachella 2020 tickets, there are options for Weekend One and Weekend Two tickets in General Admission and VIP passes. Hit the ticket link below for tickets to the festival, tickets to the Coachella Sideshows can be found here.

 

Coachella is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Hangout Fest.

 

 

 

Coachella 2020 tickets are still available! You can still find Weekend One and Weekend Two tickets in General Admission and VIP passes. You can also find camping passes, shuttle passes and hotel bundles.

 

 

Get Coachella Tickets

 

Hit the button below for details and access to tickets.

 

 

BUY COACHELLA TICKETS

 

BUY SIDESHOWS TICKETS

 

 

 

Coachella Lineup 2020

 

Coachella 2020 Lineup

 

 

Coachella Lineup

 

The Coachella lineup for 2020! Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean headline! Calvin Harris, Flume, Lana Del Rey, Run the Jewels, Thom Yorke and Lil Uzi Vert also top the lineup!

 

 

BUY COACHELLA TICKETS

 

BUY SIDESHOWS TICKETS

 

 

 

 

Coachella 2020 Sideshows Lineup

 

 

Coachella Sideshows Lineup

 

The Coachella Sideshows lineup for 2020! Slander, Mura Masa, FKA Twigs, Hatsune Miku, Yaeji, Princess Nokia, Hot Chip, Madeon and more!

 

 

BUY COACHELLA TICKETS

 

BUY SIDESHOWS TICKETS

 
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2020. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     