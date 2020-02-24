The Coachella 2020 lineup for sideshows is out, featuring acts like Slander, Mura Masa, FKA Twigs, Hatsune Miku, Yaeji, Princess Nokia, Hot Chip, Madeon and more! Peep the Coachella sideshows lineup poster and the Coachella 2020 lineup poster farther below.
It's a series of shows that run in Indio, Los Angeles, Ponoma and Santa Barbara every year known as Coachella Sideshows. It's a chance to see the people performing in the Coachella lineup outside of the festival, in a more intimate club setting where the thronging hordes of people are replaced by dedicated fans who want to get an up close performance and interaction with the act that's performing.
Coachella 2020 tickets are still available! You can still find Weekend One and Weekend Two tickets in General Admission and VIP passes. You can also find camping passes, shuttle passes and hotel bundles.