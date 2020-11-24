Coachella 2020 has emerged to be the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S. with a lineup of rock, pop, hip-hop, indie & electronic music, with an exquisite sense of curation. Check back for updates on tickets! It's grown to wide acclaim for its lineup choices and live stream every year. You can check the status of the Coachella lineup below.
Coachella 2020 tickets have sold out for early bird tickets, but more tickets usuall go back on sale when the lineup is announced, which is typically in early January. Check back for updates!
Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Ariana Grande, Janelle Monae, Solange, Khalid, The 1975, Zedd, Diplo, Aphex Twin and CHVRCHES were part of the last Coachella lineup.
There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella).
Coachella is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Hangout Fest.