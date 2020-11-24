The first Coachella 2020 lineup announcement is out! Rage Against The Machine will reunite for the 2020 event! This has been verified by Billboard.

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Ariana Grande, Janelle Monae, Solange, Khalid, The 1975, Zedd, Diplo, Aphex Twin and CHVRCHES were part of the last Coachella lineup.

Coachella camping options include Car Camping, Tent Camping, Lake Eldorado, Safari and Off-site camping, so there are a lot of possibilites to choose from. You can also find a place to stay in Indio with our travel partner, Stay22.

The confirmed 2020 Coachella dates are April 10 - 12 and April 17 - 19! This has been verified on the Coachella website.

There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella).

Coachella is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Hangout Fest.

