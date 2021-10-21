Coachella 2021 has emerged to be the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S. with a lineup of rock, pop, hip-hop, indie & electronic music, with an exquisite sense of curation. Coachella has grown to wide acclaim for its lineup choices and live stream every year.
The official Coachella 2021 dates are April 9 -11 and April 16 - 18. This has been confirmed on the Coachella website. There has been a recent news report that the Coachella 2021 dates might change according to Rolling Stone, but at this time there has been no public announcement from Coachella or festival organizers Goldenvoice or AEG Presents.
So, this will be considered as not happening untill there's an official announcement from Coachella or the festival organizers.
The previous Coachella 2021 lineup would have had Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Flume, Lana Del Rey, Run the Jewels, Thom Yorke, Lil Uzi Vert and more if the festival had happened.
There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella).
Coachella 2021 tickets are already on sale! Coachella 2021 pass types include General Admission, General Admission + Shuttle, VIP, Camping Passes, Preferred Car Camping, Preferred Car Camping, Camping Companion Parking, as wells as other camping packages and add-ons.
The 2021 Coachella lineup hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!
