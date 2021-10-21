     
 
      FESTIVAL GUIDE          STORE          SEARCH     
ABOUT   SUBMIT   CONTACT   ADVERTISE
   MEDIA KIT   STORE
 
 
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2021 2021 SHOP      
 
     
   
Weekend One: April 9 - 11
Weekend Two: April 16 - 18
Indio, California, USA
 

Coachella 2021 has emerged to be the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S. with a lineup of rock, pop, hip-hop, indie & electronic music, with an exquisite sense of curation. Coachella has grown to wide acclaim for its lineup choices and live stream every year.

 

The official Coachella 2021 dates are April 9 -11 and April 16 - 18. This has been confirmed on the Coachella website. There has been a recent news report that the Coachella 2021 dates might change according to Rolling Stone, but at this time there has been no public announcement from Coachella or festival organizers Goldenvoice or AEG Presents.

 

So, this will be considered as not happening untill there's an official announcement from Coachella or the festival organizers.

 

Coachella 2021 tickets are already on sale! Hit the Coachella tickets section below for details on the different types of Coachella pass types and access to tickets.

 

The previous Coachella 2021 lineup would have had Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Flume, Lana Del Rey, Run the Jewels, Thom Yorke, Lil Uzi Vert and more if the festival had happened.

 

There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella).

 

Check out Coachella camping options for car camping, tent camping or camping in style.

 

Coachella is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Hangout Fest.

 

The Coachella 2021 lineup and Coachella 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Coachella 2021 tickets are already on sale! Coachella 2021 pass types include General Admission, General Admission + Shuttle, VIP, Camping Passes, Preferred Car Camping, Preferred Car Camping, Camping Companion Parking, as wells as other camping packages and add-ons.

 

 

Get Coachella Tickets

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets.

 

 

COACHELLA 2021 TICKETS

 

 

 

Coachella 2021 Media

 

Coachella 2021

 

What are you gonna wear to Coachella 2021? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

Coachella 2021

 

Coachella 2021 will not disappoint

 

 

Coachella 2021

 

SOOO ready for Coachella 2021

 

 

Coachella 2021

 

You can catch the best indie music and more at Coachella 2021

 

 

Coachella 2021

 

Coachella 2021 will have many great performances and collaborations

 

 

Coachella 2021

 

You can have the time of your life at Coachella 2021

 

 

Coachella 2021 tickets

 

Check the status of Coachella 2021 tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

Coachella 2021

 

Coachella 2021 will be worth the wait

 

 

Coachella 2021

 

Coachella 2021 might have legendary and historic moments, like when Daft Punk performed

 

 

Coachella 2021

 

Coachella 2021 will be like an oasis in the Indio desert

 

 

Coachella 2021

 

Coachella 2021 will have interesting art that's Instagramable

 

 

 

 

Jonesing for Coachella 2021? Check out “Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert!”

 

 

 

Coachella 2021 will be like this

 

 

Coachella 2021 dates

 

The new Coachella 2021 dates are the weekends of April 9 – 11 and April 16 – 18

 

 

Coachella 2021 lineup

 

Check the status of the Coachella 2021 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

Coachella 2021 tickets

 

You still have options to get Coachella 2021 tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

Coachella 2021 lineup

 

The Coachella 2021 lineup has a diverse group of acts, like Blackpink from South Korea, who performed at the last Coachella SEE LINEUP >

 

 

Coachella 2021 tickets

 

Check the status of Coachella 2021 tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

Coachella 2021 map

 

Coachella venue map from last time, the 2021 grounds could be similar to this

 

 

 

 

Coachella 2021 Schedule

 

The Coachella schedule will be posted here when it's announced

 

 

 

 

Coachella 2021 Lineup

 

coachella 2021 lineup

 

 

Coachella Lineup

 

 

 

The 2021 Coachella lineup hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

The previous Coachella lineup would have had Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Flume, Lana Del Rey, Run the Jewels, Thom Yorke and Lil Uzi Vert and more if the event had happened.

 

 

You still have options to go to the new dates, hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets.

   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2021. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2021        
         
 
     
 
     