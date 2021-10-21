Coachella 2021 has emerged to be the coolest and most popular of summer music festivals in the U.S. with a lineup of rock, pop, hip-hop, indie & electronic music, with an exquisite sense of curation. Coachella has grown to wide acclaim for its lineup choices and live stream every year.

The official Coachella 2021 dates are April 9 -11 and April 16 - 18. This has been confirmed on the Coachella website. There has been a recent news report that the Coachella 2021 dates might change according to Rolling Stone, but at this time there has been no public announcement from Coachella or festival organizers Goldenvoice or AEG Presents.

So, this will be considered as not happening untill there's an official announcement from Coachella or the festival organizers.

Coachella 2021 tickets are already on sale! Hit the Coachella tickets section below for details on the different types of Coachella pass types and access to tickets.

The previous Coachella 2021 lineup would have had Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Calvin Harris, Flume, Lana Del Rey, Run the Jewels, Thom Yorke, Lil Uzi Vert and more if the festival had happened.

There's also a great run of Coachella sideshows in the week between festivals, so if you only go to one weekend, it's good to overlap your stay with the middle week to catch the action on the sideshows in various venues around Los Angeles (a.k.a. Localchella).

Check out Coachella camping options for car camping, tent camping or camping in style.

Coachella is created by Goldenvoice, the same people who bring us Hangout Fest.

The Coachella 2021 lineup and Coachella 2021 tickets are below!

Coachella 2021 Media

The Coachella schedule will be posted here when it's announced