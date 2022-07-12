     
 
Countdown NYE 2022
Date: December 30 - 31
San Bernardino, California, USA
 
 

Countdown NYE 2022 is the annual New Year’s Eve blowout done by Insomniac at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino. It's a rave with a storyline — aliens have returned to Raveland and officials have issued a public warning that they'll attack the people of Raveland at midnight.

 

Countdown NYE 2022 tickets go on sale Thursday, July 14 at 12:00 PM PST! They're usually available in GA Experience Pass and VIP Enhanced Experience Pass; various shuttles and parking are usually available as well.

 

You can get a ticket for just $10 down. Hit the ticket section below for more details and access to tickets.

 

The CONFIRMED Countdown NYE 2022 dates are Dec. 30 - 31, 2022. This has been confirmed on the Countdown NYE website.

 

The Countdown NYE lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the Countdown NYE 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

The last Countdown NYE lineup had REZZ, Flux Pavilion, deadmau5, Flosstradamus, Tiësto, NGHTMRE, Alan Walker, RL Grime, Audience, NGHTMRE, Subtronics, Test, Troyboi, A-Trak, Blunts & Blondes, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, and more. You get house, trap, bass and more for a mind-blowing New Year's Eve Celebration to end your year right.

 

You can check out different stages like Mothership, Nebula, Area 51 (Bassrush) and Twilight Zone.

 

The Countdown NYE 2022 lineup and The Countdown NYE 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Check back for updates and access to passes!

 

Countdown NYE 2022 Schedule

 

The Countdown NYE schedule for 2022 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Countdown NYE 2022 Lineup

 

The Countdown NYE lineup for 2022 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates.

 

 

Countdown NYE lineup

 

The last Countdown NYE lineup had REZZ, Flux Pavilion, deadmau5, Flosstradamus, Tiësto, NGHTMRE, Alan Walker, RL Grime, Audience, NGHTMRE, Subtronics, Test, Troyboi, A-Trak, Blunts & Blondes, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, and more.

   
 
