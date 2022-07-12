Countdown NYE 2022 is the annual New Year’s Eve blowout done by Insomniac at NOS Events Center in San Bernardino. It's a rave with a storyline — aliens have returned to Raveland and officials have issued a public warning that they'll attack the people of Raveland at midnight.
Countdown NYE 2022 tickets go on sale Thursday, July 14 at 12:00 PM PST! They're usually available in GA Experience Pass and VIP Enhanced Experience Pass; various shuttles and parking are usually available as well.
You can get a ticket for just $10 down. Hit the ticket section below for more details and access to tickets.
The last Countdown NYE lineup had REZZ, Flux Pavilion, deadmau5, Flosstradamus, Tiësto, NGHTMRE, Alan Walker, RL Grime, Audience, NGHTMRE, Subtronics, Test, Troyboi, A-Trak, Blunts & Blondes, Liquid Stranger, LSDream, and more. You get house, trap, bass and more for a mind-blowing New Year's Eve Celebration to end your year right.
