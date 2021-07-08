     
 
Crush San Francisco 2021
Start Date: August 13
End Date: August 14
San Francisco, California, USA
 
 

Crush San Francisco 2021 is the Insomniac Events festival for Valentines Day in NorCal. It usually happens at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

 

The Crush San Francisco lineup is out! NGHTMRE, Said The Sky, Dion Timmmer and Wuki lead the lineup. Hit the Crush San Francisco 2021 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing.

 

The official NEW Crush San Francisco 2021 dates are August 13 - 14. This has been confirmed on the Crush San Francisco website.

 

Crush San Francisco tickets will go on sale Tuesday, July 13 at 12:00 PM PST. They're usually available as a standard two-day ticket as a General Admission passes. Hit the Crush San Francisco 2021 tickets below for details and access to tickets!

 

The last Crush San Francisco lineup had great names like KSHMR, W&W, Said The Sky, Elephante and more.

 

The Crush San Francisco 2021 lineup and Crush San Francisco 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

The previous lineup had KSHMR, W&W, Said The Sky, Elephante and more.

   
 
