Start Date: August 13
End Date: August 14
Salt Lake City, Utah, USA
 
 

Das Energi Festival 2021 has Trance, House, EDM, Trap Music, Dubstep, and more at The Saltair in Salt Lake City! The Das Energi Festival lineup is out: Illenium, LSDream, Claude Von Stroke, Ganja White Night and Kaskade top the lineup. Hit the Das Energi Festival 2021 lineup section farther below to see the latest anouncements.

 

You still have options if you want to get Das Energi Festival tickets. Passes are available as General Admission and VIP tickets. You can also get lockers. Hit the 2021 Das Energi Festival tickets section below for details on tickets and prices.

 

The official Das Energi Festival 2021 dates are Aug. 13 - 14. This has been confirmed on the Das Energi Festival website.

 

Above & Beyond, Deorro and Galantis headlined the last Das Energi Festival lineup. GUD Vibrations, RL Grime, Seven Lions, Tchami, Zeds Dead, Chris Lake, Lane 8, Troyboi, Blunts & Blondes, Destructo and G Jones also performed.

 

Das Energi Festival has in the past featured three stages: Energi Field, Synergy Station and Galactic Flats. Last year there was a new main stage design for Energi Field.

 

The Das Energi Festival 2021 lineup and Das Energi Festival 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Das Energi Festival 2021 Schedule

 

The Das Energi Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

Das Energi Festival Lineup 2021

 

Das Energi Festival 2021 lineup

 

Das Energi Festival 2021! Illenium, LSDream, Claude Von Stroke, Ganja White Night and Kaskade top the lineup.

 

 

The previous lineup had Above & Beyond, Deorro, Galantis, GUD Vibrations, RL Grime, Seven Lions, Tchami, Zeds Dead, Chris Lake, Lane 8, Troyboi, Blunts & Blondes, Destructo, G Jones and more.
   
 
