Day Trip Festival 2022 has House Music at Queen Mary Waterfront in Long Beach California! Check out multiple stages and good vibes on the ocean & in the sun.
Day Trip Festival 2022 tickets are on sale! General Admission & VIP tickets are available. Hit the Day Trip Festival button below for details & access to tickets.
Day Trip Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the the Day Trip Festival 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.
The confirmed Day Trip Festival 2022 dates are June 25 - 26. This has been confirmed on the Day Trip Festival website.
The Day Trip Festival 2022 lineup and Day Trip Festival 2022 tickets are below!
Home is where the House Music is.?? #DayTripFestival's waterfront debut is ON SALE NOW with a $10 deposit! ? https://t.co/f93BOWnmnsAll eyes are on blue skies as we head to Long Beach for a warm welcome at Queen Mary Waterfront June 25+26!? pic.twitter.com/2CkWigSFyC— Day Trip ?? (@daytripla) March 4, 2022
Home is where the House Music is.?? #DayTripFestival's waterfront debut is ON SALE NOW with a $10 deposit! ? https://t.co/f93BOWnmnsAll eyes are on blue skies as we head to Long Beach for a warm welcome at Queen Mary Waterfront June 25+26!? pic.twitter.com/2CkWigSFyC
Day Trip Festival 2022 will be like this
Day Trip Festival tickets are on sale. General Admission & VIP tickets are available.
The Day Trip Festival lineup for 2022 hasn't been released yet. Check back for updates!
Who do you want in the Day Trip Festival lineup?