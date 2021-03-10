Day Trip Festival 2022 has House Music at Queen Mary Waterfront in Long Beach California! Check out multiple stages and good vibes on the ocean & in the sun.

Day Trip Festival 2022 tickets are on sale! General Admission & VIP tickets are available. Hit the Day Trip Festival button below for details & access to tickets.

Day Trip Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the the Day Trip Festival 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

The confirmed Day Trip Festival 2022 dates are June 25 - 26. This has been confirmed on the Day Trip Festival website.

The Day Trip Festival 2022 lineup and Day Trip Festival 2022 tickets are below!