Start Date: June 25
End Date: June 26
Long Beach, California, USA
 
 

Day Trip Festival 2022 has House Music at Queen Mary Waterfront in Long Beach California! Check out multiple stages and good vibes on the ocean & in the sun.

 

Day Trip Festival 2022 tickets are on sale! General Admission & VIP tickets are available.

 

Day Trip Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the the Day Trip Festival 2022 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

The confirmed Day Trip Festival 2022 dates are June 25 - 26. This has been confirmed on the Day Trip Festival website.

 

The Day Trip Festival 2022 lineup and Day Trip Festival 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Day Trip Festival tickets are on sale. General Admission & VIP tickets are available.

 

Day Trip Festival Lineup 2022

 

Day Trip Festival lineup 2021

 

The Day Trip Festival lineup for 2022 hasn't been released yet. Check back for updates!

 

