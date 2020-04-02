The Digital Gardens 2020 dates have been rescheduled for October 2 - 3. Information for refunds on Digital Gardens tickets is expected soon. It's too early to tell if this will affect the lineup, so check back for updates!
Digital Gardens 2020 is an electronic music festival based in Charlotte, North Caroline with a great lineup of dubstep, drum and bass, bass and hip hop influenced music.
The Digital Gardens lineup for 2020. Gramatik, Troyboi, 12th Planet, Caspa, Charles the First and more! It's too early to tell if the new Digital Garden dates will affect the lineup, so check back for updates!
Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets.