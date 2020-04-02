The Digital Gardens 2020 dates have been rescheduled for October 2 - 3. Information for refunds on Digital Gardens tickets is expected soon. It's too early to tell if this will affect the lineup, so check back for updates!

Digital Gardens 2020 is an electronic music festival based in Charlotte, North Caroline with a great lineup of dubstep, drum and bass, bass and hip hop influenced music.

The Digital Gardens 2020 lineup has Gramatik, Troyboi, 12th Planet, Caspa, Charles the First and more! Hit the Digital Gardens lineup section farther below for a complete rundown of who's performing.

Digital Gardens 2020 tickets are still on sale and available as General Admission and VIP tickets. Hit the Digital Gardens tickets section below for details on prices and access to passes.

The 2020 Digital Gardens lineup and 2020 Digital Gardens tickets are below!

The 2020 Digital Gardens dates have been rescheduled for October 2 - 3

The Digital Gardens schedule will be posted here when it's announced