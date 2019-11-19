     
 
Dreamstate Europe 2019
Start Date: April 27
End Date: April 27
Gliwice, Poland
Europe
 
 
 

Dreamstate Europe 2019 is a trance music festival from Insomniac. It's grown in size and relevance since its launch a few years ago, with various locations and stops each year. It features a lineup of all trance for a glorious weekend of bliss!

 

Check back for updates on when tickets will go on sale!

 

The official Dreamstate Europe date is April 27, at Arena Gliwice. This is the official and confirmed date.

 

The Dreamstate Europe 2019 lineup is out and Dreamstate Europe 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

