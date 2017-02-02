The Dreamstate San Francisco 2017 dates have been announced! Find out who's going and when the new dates are! 2017 brings a whole new weekend from last year, which is much later in the year. Dreamstate is a trance music festival from Insomniac, in a growing list of electronic music festivals that they create every year. FIND OUT MORE at www.spacelab.tv! #DreamstateUSA #DreamstateSF #DreamstateSF2017 #Dreamstate #dreamstate2017 #trance #trancefamily #trancemusic #electronicmusic #dancemusic #dj #techno #dubstep #electro #edm #edmgirls #edmfamily #edmlife #electronica #rave #drumandbass #electrohouse #progressivehouse #housemusic #festival #musicfestival #dreamstatela #spacelabmusic #dreamstatenorcal

A photo posted by Spacelab (@spacelabmusic) on Oct 18, 2016 at 2:26pm PDT