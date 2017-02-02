     
 
  FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE
More ...
 
 
  Music Festivals   Festival News   Film Festivals   Tech Conferences    Festival Videos   Tour Dates Search  
 
   
Dreamstate San Francisco 2017
Start Date: May 27
End Date: May 28
San Francisco, California
USA
 
 
 

Dreamstate is a new trance music festival from Insomniac, in a growing list of electronic music festivals that they create every year. It's all trance for a glorious weekend of bliss. It takes place at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, and the confirmed 2017 Dreamstate San Francisco dates are May 27 - 28. The Dreamstate San Francisco 2017 lineup and Dreamstate San Francisco 2017 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Dreamstate San Francisco 2017 News

Ferry Corsten, John O'Callaghan & Menno De Jong were just added to the Dreamstate San Francisco 2017 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

Astrix, Fleming & Lawrence and Liquid Ace were just added to the Dreamstate San Francisco 2017 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

The first names for the Dreamstate San Francisco 2017 lineup are out! LINEUP >

 

Dreamstate San Francisco 2017 tickets go on sale Feb. 6 TICKETS >

 

Join us on Instagram to get Dreamstate San Francisco 2017 updates FOLLOW >

 

See what Dreamstate San Francisco 2017 could be like with these videos WATCH >

 

See what Dreamstate San Francisco 2017 will be like w/ these photos SEE PHOTOS >

 

Stay up to date on the latest Dreamstate San Francisco news > FIND OUT MORE

 

 

 

 

 

Dreamstate San Francisco 2017 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Dreamstate San Francisco updates for 2017 > JOIN

 

 

Dreamstate San Francisco 2017 Video

Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Dreamstate video performances and live sets. Also check out our Music Festival Videos channel for music festival video coverage.


Watch a video by clicking on a title below:

Click to Play Markus Schulz at Dreamstate SF (Full Set)

Click to Play Dash Berlin at Dreamstate SF (Full Set)

Click to Play Simon Patterson at Dreamstate SF

Click to Play Aly & Fila Laser Show at Dreamstate SF

Click to Play Gareth Emery at Dreamstate SF

Click to Play Sesto Sento at Dreamstate SF

Click to Play Vini Vici at Dreamstate SF

Click to Play Paul Oakenfold at Dreamstate SF

Click to Play Markus Schulz Part 1 at Dreamstate SF

Click to Play Markus Schulz Part 2 at Dreamstate SF

Click to Play Paul Van Dyk Part 1 at Dreamstate SF

Click to Play Paul Van Dyk Part 2 at Dreamstate SF

Click to Play Jordan Suckley at Dreamstate SF

Click to Play Gareth Emery at Dreamstate SF

Click to Play Solarstone Intro (Opening Tribute to David Bowie) at Dreamstate SF

Click to Play Vini Vici at Dreamstate SF (Full Set)

Click to Play John O'Callaghan at Dreamstate SF (Full Set)

 

 

 

 

Dreamstate San Francisco 2017 Hotels

Find low rate or luxury hotels for Dreamstate in or around San Bernardino.

 

Hotels

 

 

 

 

Dreamstate San Francisco tickets are not on sale. Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 6.

 

Tickets

 

Dreamstate San Francisco Ticket Prices:

General Admission Day Tickets: $80

General Admission Weekend Tickets: $120

VIP Tickets: $$$


 

Dreamstate San Francisco 2017 Lineup

Astrix

Ben Nicky

Bryan Kearney

Ferry Corsten

Fleming & Lawrence

John O'Callaghan
Liquid Ace (Liquid Soul & Ace Ventura)

Menno De Jong

Paul Oakenfold Presents Generation

 
www.dreamstateusa.com
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     
 
 
     
   
     
  SPACELAB FESTIVAL GUIDE  
     
 
The Spacelab guide to the best indie, alternative, & electronic music festivals. Get lineups & tickets; find out who's going, get the latest news, rumors & live stream updates!
 
> VIEW FESTIVAL GUIDE
 
 
  Spacelab
Store		  
 
Spacelab Store
 
RAVE   CAMPING
     
WOMENS   MENS
     
MUSIC   GEAR
 
VISIT STORE
 
     
 

Sort

Festivals

  
     
   
     
 
USA
CANADA
UK
EUROPE
AUSTRALIA
ASIA
MUSIC
FILM
ALL
TECH
TOUR DATES
 
 
     
 
2016   2017   2018
 
     
  Music Festival News  
 
 
     
  Spacelab
Connect		  
 
     
Facebook   Instagram
     
Twitter   Google+
     
LinkedIn   RSS
 
     
   
     
  Recently Updated Events  
 
 
Roskilde Festival 2017
Dreamstate San Francisco 2017
EDC Mexico 2017
Firefly Music Festival 2017
Bunbury Music Festival 2017
Beyond Wonderland 2017
Noise Pop 2017
Benicassim 2017
 
 
  Longform  
   
 

MUSIC FESTIVAL NEWS >
.
TOUR DATES >
.
MUSIC REVIEWS >


MUSIC FEATURES >

 
 
 
 
 
SPACELAB
Creative Commons Copyright, 2017. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS LONGFORM STORE CONNECT  
USA REVIEWS CLOTHING FACEBOOK  
CANADA FEATURES RAVE INSTAGRAM  
EUROPE   MUSIC GOOGLE +  
AUSTRALIA     LINKEDIN  
ASIA     RSS  
FILM        
TECH        
NEWS        

 

  
     
     
 
     