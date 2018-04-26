Dreamstate San Francisco 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Dreamstate 2018 is BACK in San Francisco with new dates and a good lineup! It's a growing trance music festival from Insomniac, in a growing list of electronic music festivals that they create every year. Ferry Corsten, Markus Schulz, Ilan Bluestone, ALPHA 9 and Paul Van Dyk top the lineup! It's all trance for a glorious weekend of bliss. The Dreamstate San Francisco 2018 dates are August 17 - 18!

The Dreamstate San Francisco 2018 lineup is out and Dreamstate San Francisco tickets are below!

Dreamstate San Francisco 2018 Photos

Dreamstate will have two stages this time — This is the Dream Stage Dreamstate will have two stages this time — This is the Vision Stage Dreamstate San Francisco dates are Aug. 17 - 18, the first time it will happen later in the year instead of Springtime Dreamstate San Francisco is your chance to connect to the #TranceFamily