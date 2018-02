EDC Japan will make its second landing in Tokyo, & EDC Japan 2018 will have multiple stages of electronic music & after hours partying. The 2018 EDC Japan dates are April 28 - 29. The EDC Japan 2018 lineup and EDC Japan tickets are below!

EDC Japan 2018 Media

Make EDC Japan amazing! GET STARTED > EDC Japan could be your funnest weekend of the year EDC Japan 2018 will be an amazing party