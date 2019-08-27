     
 
EDC Las Vegas 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: May 17
End Date: May 19
Las Vegas, Nevada
USA
 
 
 
 

EDC Las Vegas 2019 is the mecca of all Insomniac Events festivals, the biggest Electric Daisy Carnival of the year. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more!

 

Check back for updates on when tickets will become available!

 

There are multiple stages as well as art, carnival rides & circus-like performances. The ticket options run from general admission to VIP packages, and you can even get bottle service!

 

EDC Las Vegas dates are May 17 - 19, 2019 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. These are the official and confirmed dates.

 

The EDC Las Vegas 2019 lineup and EDC Las Vegas 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

EDC Las Vegas tickets for 2019 are on sale for loyalty members

 

EDC Las Vegas 2019 is your chance to get DOWN

 

EDC Las Vegas 2019 will be this big

 

The EDC Las Vegas dates for 2019 are confirmed!

 

EDC Las Vegas 2019 will be like this

 

EDC Las Vegas has multiple stages as well as art, carnival rides & circus-like performances

 

 

 

EDC Las Vegas 2019 Lineup

The EDC Las Vegas lineup for 2019 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!
  Festival News  
 
 
The BEALE STREET MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019 Dates Are Confirmed!
 
 
 


 
 
 

 

  
 
