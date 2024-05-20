EDC Las Vegas is the mecca of all Insomniac festivals, the biggest EDC happening of the year. EDC Las Vegas 2024 features a lineup of House, Techno, Trance, and Bass Music, and more.

The expected EDC Las Vegas 2024 dates are May 17 - 19, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

The festival is located at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada. It's created by Insomniac Events.

EDC Las Vegas tickets come in a variety of levels & prices. Hit the EDC Las Vegas 2024 tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes. Check back for updates.

The EDC Las Vegas lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the EDC Las Vegas 2024 lineup section below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

The EDC Las Vegas live stream is happening all weekend long!

You can watch the live stream in the video player in the Live Stream section farther below. It starts Friday at 6:45 PM PST.

Check out our 10 Best Things To Experience at EDC Las Vegas for more details on things to do at the festival.

You'll be able to check out great Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND, quantumVALLEY, stereoBLOOM and ART CARS. Learn more about what the different stages offer.

QuantumVALLEY is a place for Trance with a lineup of artists that also perform at Dreamstate. wasteLAND from Basscon will have a lineup of freaky-heavy levels of bass, so bring your headbanging game to this.

EDC Las Vegas 2024 will have music, rides, art and that eternal good vibe under the electric sky.

Las Vegas nightclubs Zouk, Omnia, Tao, Jewel, XS, Hakkasan and more have events planned for EDC Week and during the festival.

The previous EDC Las Vegas lineup had Alison Wonderland, David Guetta, GRiZ, Marshmello, 12th Planet, Chris Lake, Kaskade, Kaytranada, Excision B2b Dion Trimmer, Subtronics, Zedd, Zeds Dead, Armin Van Burren, Deooro, Ellen Allien, Excision, Marshmallow B2B SVDDEN DEATH, Lane 8, Martin Garrix and more.

EDC Las Vegas values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going!

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of EDC Las Vegas.

The EDC Las Vegas 2024 lineup and EDC Las Vegas 2024 tickets are below!

Where is EDC Las Vegas located?

It’s located at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The address is 7000 N Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada.

The EDC Las Vegas live stream schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

EDC Las Vegas 2024 Media

The EDC Las Vegas schedule of set times will be published here when it's announced.