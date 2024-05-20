     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2023 STORE  
Instagram Facebook Twitter
 
 
 
 
   
EDC Las Vegas 2024
Start Date: May 17
End Date: May 19
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
 

EDC Las Vegas is the mecca of all Insomniac festivals, the biggest EDC happening of the year. EDC Las Vegas 2024 features a lineup of House, Techno, Trance, and Bass Music, and more.

 

The expected EDC Las Vegas 2024 dates are May 17 - 19, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

 

The festival is located at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Nevada. It's created by Insomniac Events.

 

EDC Las Vegas tickets come in a variety of levels & prices. Hit the EDC Las Vegas 2024 tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes. Check back for updates.

 

EDC LAS VEGAS TICKETS
 
EDC LAS VEGAS TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

The EDC Las Vegas lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the EDC Las Vegas 2024 lineup section below for a complete list of who's performing. Check back for updates.

 

 

The EDC Las Vegas live stream is happening all weekend long!

 

You can watch the live stream in the video player in the Live Stream section farther below. It starts Friday at 6:45 PM PST.

 

You can come back and catch the EDC Las Vegas live stream, along with the schedule and other updates on the festival.

 

Check out our 10 Best Things To Experience at EDC Las Vegas for more details on things to do at the festival.

 

 

 

 

You'll be able to check out great Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND, quantumVALLEY, stereoBLOOM and ART CARS. Learn more about what the different stages offer.

 

QuantumVALLEY is a place for Trance with a lineup of artists that also perform at Dreamstate. wasteLAND from Basscon will have a lineup of freaky-heavy levels of bass, so bring your headbanging game to this.

 

EDC Las Vegas 2024 will have music, rides, art and that eternal good vibe under the electric sky.

 

Las Vegas  nightclubs Zouk, Omnia, Tao, Jewel, XS, Hakkasan and more have events planned for EDC Week and during the festival.

 

The previous EDC Las Vegas lineup had Alison Wonderland, David Guetta, GRiZ, Marshmello, 12th Planet, Chris Lake, Kaskade, Kaytranada, Excision B2b Dion Trimmer, Subtronics, Zedd, Zeds Dead, Armin Van Burren, Deooro, Ellen Allien, Excision, Marshmallow B2B SVDDEN DEATH, Lane 8, Martin Garrix and more.

 

EDC Las Vegas values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going!

 

Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of EDC Las Vegas.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Escape: Halloween, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

The EDC Las Vegas 2024 lineup and EDC Las Vegas 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

How can you get  EDC Las Vegas tickets for 2024? They come in a variety of levels.

 

 

EDC Las Vegas Tickets

 

Hit the buttons below for details on ticket prices and access to tickets:

 

EDC LAS VEGAS TICKETS
 
EDC LAS VEGAS TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

 

Where is EDC Las Vegas located?

It’s located at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The address is 7000 N Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada.

 

 

 

EDC Las Vegas Live Stream

 

 

The EDC Las Vegas live stream is happening all weekend long!

 

It starts Friday at 6:45 PM PST.

 

You can come back and catch the EDC Las Vegas live stream in the video player above, along with the schedule and other updates on the festival.

 

The EDC Las Vegas live stream schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

EDC Las Vegas 2024 Media

 

EDC Las Vegas 2024 tickets

 

Check the status of 2024 EDC Las Vegas tickets CHECK TICKETS >

 

 

EDC Las Vegas map

 

The EDC Las Vegas map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out.

 

 

 

EDC Las Vegas 2024 will be like this

 

 

EDC Las Vegas 2024

 

What are you gonna wear to EDC Las Vegas 2024? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

 

The EDC Las Vegas 2024 lineup is always good

 

 

EDC Las Vegas 2024 lineup

 

Check the status of the EDC Las Vegas 2024 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

EDC Las Vegas 2024 will be like this

 

 

EDC Las Vegas 2024

 

It will be an amazing weekend in the summer sun at EDC Las Vegas 2024

 

 

EDC Las Vegas 2024 tickets

 

EDC Las Vegas 2024 will be an amazing weekend of fun

 

 

2024 EDC Las Vegas tickets

 

Check the status of EDC Las Vegas 2024 ticket prices CHECK TICKETS >

 

 

2024 EDC Las Vegas

 

You can let your spirit run wild at EDC Las Vegas 2024

 

 

 

EDC Las Vegas 2024 is a chance for you to get your festfam together

 

 

EDC Las Vegas 2024

 

Think of how you can create for social media at EDC Las Vegas

 

 

 

 

EDC Las Vegas 2024 Schedule

 

The EDC Las Vegas schedule of set times will be published here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

EDC Las Vegas Lineup 2024

 

EDC Las Vegas Lineup

 

The EDC Las Vegas lineup announcement for 2024 will be published here when it's released.

 

 

EDC Las Vegas Tickets

 

Hit the buttons below for details on ticket prices and access to tickets:

 

EDC LAS VEGAS TICKETS
 
EDC LAS VEGAS TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

 

EDC Las Vegas Lineup Rumors 2024

 

Check back for updates on lineup rumors and lineup predictions.

 

 

 

 

 

EDC Las Vegas lineup

 

 


The previous EDC Las Vegas lineup had Alison Wonderland, David Guetta, GRiZ, Marshmello, 12th Planet, Chris Lake, Kaskade, Kaytranada, Excision B2b Dion Trimmer, Subtronics, Zedd, Zeds Dead, Armin Van Burren, Deooro, Ellen Allien, Excision, Marshmallow B2B SVDDEN DEATH, Lane 8, Martin Garrix and more.

 

 

 

2024 EDC Las Vegas lineup

 

The previous Camp EDC Las Vegas pool parties lineup

 

 

EDC Las Vegas lineup

 

The previous EDC Las Vegas Quantum Valley lineup

 

 

EDC Las Vegas lineup

 

The previous EDC Las Vegas Cosmic Meadow lineup

 

 

EDC Las Vegas lineup

 

The previous EDC Las Vegas Basspod lineup

 

 

EDC Las Vegas lineup

 

The previous Dreamstate EDC Week lineup

 

 

EDC Las Vegas lineup

 

The previous EDC Las Vegas Week lineup for Parliament 2.0 ArtCar

 

 

EDC Las Vegas lineup

 

The previous EDC Las Vegas Week lineup for Titanics Art Car

 

 

EDC Las Vegas lineup

 

The previous EDC Las Vegas Week lineup for Boombox Art Car

 

 

EDC Las Vegas lineup

 

The previous EDC Las Vegas Week lineup for Allegiant Rave Hangar

 

 

EDC Las Vegas lineup

 

The previous EDC Week lineup

 

 

 

 

EDC Las Vegas lineup 2024

 

 

The EDC Las Vegas Lineup


The EDC Las Vegas lineup before that had Kx5 (deadmau5 & Kaskade), Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, Armin van Buuren, Excision, Grimes, Adam Beyer, Rezz, Chris Lake, Porter Robinson, ILLENIUM, Jauz, Nora En Pure, Anfisa Letyago, Seven Lions, Ganja White Night, Aly & Film, DJ Snake, Dillon Francis, Liquid Stranger, Richie Hawtin and more.
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 
 
 
     
   
 

 

  
 
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2023. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2023       SEARCH
         
         
 
     
 
     