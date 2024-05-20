You'll be able to check out great Electric Daisy Carnival stages like kineticFIELD, cosmicMEADOW, circuitGROUNDS, neonGARDEN, bassPOD, wasteLAND, quantumVALLEY, stereoBLOOM and ART CARS. Learn more about what the different stages offer.
QuantumVALLEY is a place for Trance with a lineup of artists that also perform at Dreamstate. wasteLAND from Basscon will have a lineup of freaky-heavy levels of bass, so bring your headbanging game to this.
EDC Las Vegas 2024 will have music, rides, art and that eternal good vibe under the electric sky.
Las Vegas nightclubs Zouk, Omnia, Tao, Jewel, XS, Hakkasan and more have events planned for EDC Week and during the festival.
The previous EDC Las Vegas lineup had Alison Wonderland, David Guetta, GRiZ, Marshmello, 12th Planet, Chris Lake, Kaskade, Kaytranada, Excision B2b Dion Trimmer, Subtronics, Zedd, Zeds Dead, Armin Van Burren, Deooro, Ellen Allien, Excision, Marshmallow B2B SVDDEN DEATH, Lane 8, Martin Garrix and more.
EDC Las Vegas values include: always be headliner, spread love, respect the space, ignite positivity, embrace the true you, care for one another, be open to experience and keep the beat going!
Bookmark this page in your favorites so you can come back and track new information for the 2024 edition of EDC Las Vegas.
Check back for updates on lineup rumors and lineup predictions.
The previous EDC Las Vegas lineup had Alison Wonderland, David Guetta, GRiZ, Marshmello, 12th Planet, Chris Lake, Kaskade, Kaytranada, Excision B2b Dion Trimmer, Subtronics, Zedd, Zeds Dead, Armin Van Burren, Deooro, Ellen Allien, Excision, Marshmallow B2B SVDDEN DEATH, Lane 8, Martin Garrix and more.
The previous Camp EDC Las Vegas pool parties lineup
The previous EDC Las Vegas Quantum Valley lineup
The previous EDC Las Vegas Cosmic Meadow lineup
The previous EDC Las Vegas Basspod lineup
The previous Dreamstate EDC Week lineup
The previous EDC Las Vegas Week lineup for Parliament 2.0 ArtCar
The previous EDC Las Vegas Week lineup for Titanics Art Car
The previous EDC Las Vegas Week lineup for Boombox Art Car
The previous EDC Las Vegas Week lineup for Allegiant Rave Hangar
The EDC Las Vegas lineup before that had Kx5 (deadmau5 & Kaskade), Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, Armin van Buuren, Excision, Grimes, Adam Beyer, Rezz, Chris Lake, Porter Robinson, ILLENIUM, Jauz, Nora En Pure, Anfisa Letyago, Seven Lions, Ganja White Night, Aly & Film, DJ Snake, Dillon Francis, Liquid Stranger, Richie Hawtin and more.