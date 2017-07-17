     
 
EDC Orlando 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: November 10
End Date: November 11
Orlando, Florida
USA
 
 

The Electric Daisy Carnival returns to Orlando in 2017, playing host to multiple stages of electronic music and events. It happens at Tinker Field and after hours in hotels in Orlando, and the confirmed EDC Orlando 2017 dates are November 10 - 11. The EDC Orlando 2017 lineup and EDC Orlando 2017 tickets are below!

 

 

 

EDC Orlando 2017 Videos


Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived EDC Orlando video performances and live sets.
Watch a video by clicking on a title below:

EDC Orlando 2017 Photos

EDC Orlando 2017: The future looks bright

 

The latest on EDC Orlando 2017 tickets: tier 1 GA & VIP tickets are sold out. GET EDC TICKETS STATUS >

 

All are welcome at EDC Orlando 2017

 

The 2017 EDC Orlando dates are official!

 

The 2017 EDC Orlando will be place for you to have fun with your FestFam

 

 

 

 

 

 

EDC Orlando tickets for 2017 are on sale. Tier one GA & VIP tickets are sold out, tier two is on sale for both.

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
