Escape Halloween 2022 is Insomniac's halloween festival, and it portrays an asylum as a way to create terror through music performers, art and thrills. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more!

Escape Halloween 2022 tickets go on sale Thursday, April 7 at 12:00 PM PST. You can usually get weekend tickets for General Admission, GA+ or VIP. Hit the Escape Halloween tickets section below for details and access to passes.

The Escape Halloween lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Escape Halloween 2022 lineup section farther below to see a complete list of who's performing.

The official Escape Halloween 2022 dates are Oct. 28 - 29. This has been verified on the Escape Halloween website.

The Escape Halloween experience includes pyrotechnics and performers, as well as multiple stages to experience different electronic music genres. Check out stages like The Grimm, Psycho Circus, Sanitarium and Sewer District.

The last Escape Halloween lineup had Adam Beyer, Anna Lunoe, Eric Prydz, The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Gryffin, Cirez D and more.

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Hard Summer, Hard Summer Pacific Northwest, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

The Escape Halloween 2022 lineup and Escape Halloween 2022 tickets are below!

Escape Halloween Tickets 2022 Escape Halloween tickets go on sale Thursday, April 7 at 12:00 PM PST. Check back for updates! Hit the button below for details on prices and tickets: ESCAPE HALLOWEEN TICKETS

Escape Halloween 2022 Media

What are you gonna wear to Escape Halloween 2022? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Escape Halloween 2022 will be like this Check the status of Escape Halloween 2022 tickets SEE TICKETS > See who's in the Escape Halloween 2022 lineup SEE LINEUP > Escape Halloween 2022 is a chance for you to get your freak on Check the status of 2022 Escape Halloween tickets SEE TICKETS > It gets real at Escape Halloween 2022 Escape Halloween 2022 will show no mercy with hard-hitting beats You can create your alter ego for Escape Halloween 2022 Escape Halloween 2022 will have terror, thrills and great music Escape Halloween 2022 will be a sinister good time Escape Halloween portrays an asylum as a way to create terror through music performers, art and thrills. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more!

The Escape Psycho Circus schedule will be posted here when it's announced