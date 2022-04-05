     
 
Escape Halloween 2022
Start Date: October 28
End Date: October 29
San Bernardino, California
USA
 
 

Escape Halloween 2022 is Insomniac's halloween festival, and it portrays an asylum as a way to create terror through music performers, art and thrills. It features a lineup of house music, trance, dubstep, electro and more!

 

Escape Halloween 2022 tickets go on sale Thursday, April 7 at 12:00 PM PST. You can usually get weekend tickets for General Admission, GA+ or VIP. Hit the Escape Halloween tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

The Escape Halloween lineup hasn't been released yet. Hit the Escape Halloween 2022 lineup section farther below to see a complete list of who's performing.

 

The official Escape Halloween 2022 dates are Oct. 28 - 29. This has been verified on the Escape Halloween website.

 

The Escape Halloween experience includes pyrotechnics and performers, as well as multiple stages to experience different electronic music genres. Check out stages like The Grimm, Psycho Circus, Sanitarium and Sewer District.

 

The last Escape Halloween lineup had Adam Beyer, Anna Lunoe, Eric Prydz, The Chainsmokers, DJ Snake, Gryffin, Cirez D and more.

 

Also check out Beyond Wonderland, Electric Forest, Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge, Nocturnal Wonderland, EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Hard Summer, Hard Summer Pacific Northwest, Escape: Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, Dreamstate SoCal and Holy Ship!, Audiotistic Bay Area and Audiotistic SoCal for other Insomniac Events festivals.

 

What are you gonna wear to Escape Halloween 2022? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials!

 

 

 

