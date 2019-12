Ever After Music Festival 2020 tickets are on sale! Tickets are available in General Admission, Rabbit Hole and VIP passes! Hit the ticket section below for details and access to tickets!

Ever After Music Festival 2020 is deep bass and dubstep music festival in Ontario that will shake you to the core! The bass heavy lineup every year is great for the headbanging crowd looking for a place to converge.

The CONFIRMED Ever After Music Festival 2020 dates are June 12 - 14. This has been confirmed on the festival website.

The last Ever After Music Festival lineup included Kill The Snails, Excision, Illenium, Yellow Claw, Blunts and Blondes, Zomboy, Chris Lake, Rusko, and more.

The Ever After Music Festival 2020 lineup and Ever After Music Festival 2020 tickets are below!

The Ever After Music Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.