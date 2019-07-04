     
 
Exit Festival 2019
Start Date: July 4
End Date: July 7
Novi Sad, Serbia
Europe
 
 
 
 

Exit Festival 2019 in Serbia is one of the world's foremost and popular festivals, with a lineup of rock, pop, indie rock and electronic music for a sizzling summer music festival!

 

Check back for updates on when tickets will go on sale!

 

It's held in the stunning ancient Petrodovian fortress and the official Exit Festival dates are July 4 - 7, 2019!

 

The Exit Festival 2019 lineup and Exit Festival tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

The first Exit Festival 2019 headliner: THE CURE

 

 

Exit Festival 2019 early bird tickets will go on sale on October 23 at Noon!

 

Get psyched for Exit Festival 2019

 

Exit Festival 2019 will be HUUGGE

 

The confirmed Exit Festival dates are July 4 - 7, 2019, in Novi Sad, Serbia

 

Exit Festival 2019 will have good beats and good times

 

Exit Festival 2019 will be like this

 

 

 

 

Exit Festival tickets are not on sale. Exit Festival early bird tickets will go on sale on October 23 at Noon!

 

 

 

 

Exit Festival 2019 Lineup

Exit Festival lineup

The full Exit Festival 2019 lineup hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

Main Stage

The Cure

 

Who do you want in the Exit Festival lineup?
