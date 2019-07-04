|
Exit Festival 2019 in Serbia is one of the world's foremost and popular festivals, with a lineup of rock, pop, indie rock and electronic music for a sizzling summer music festival!
It's held in the stunning ancient Petrodovian fortress and the official Exit Festival dates are July 4 - 7, 2019!
The confirmed Exit Festival dates are July 4 - 7, 2019, in Novi Sad, Serbia
Exit Festival tickets are not on sale. Exit Festival early bird tickets will go on sale on October 23 at Noon!