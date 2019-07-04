Exit Festival 2019 in Serbia is one of the world's foremost and popular festivals, with a lineup of rock, pop, indie rock and electronic music for a sizzling summer music festival!

Check back for updates on when tickets will go on sale!

It's held in the stunning ancient Petrodovian fortress and the official Exit Festival dates are July 4 - 7, 2019!

The Exit Festival 2019 lineup and Exit Festival tickets are below!

Exit Festival 2019 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Exit Festival updates for 2019 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >