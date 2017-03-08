The Field Trip Festival in Toronto started to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Arts & Crafts recording label, but it went over so big that they decided to make it an annual thing. It features indie rock in an outdoor setting at Fort York, south of downtown Toronto. The dates for Field Trip Festival 2017 are June 3 - 4. Field Trip Festival 2017 lineup is out and Field Trip Festival 2017 tickets are below!

The Field Trip Festival 2017 lineup is out! SEE LINEUP >

Field Trip Festival 2017 tickets are on sale GET TICKETS >

Make your Field Trip Festival 2017 experience amazing

Stay up to date on the latest Field Trip Festival news FIND OUT MORE >



