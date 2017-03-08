     
 
Start Date: June 3
End Date: June 4
Toronto, Ontario
Canada
 
 

The Field Trip Festival in Toronto started to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Arts & Crafts recording label, but it went over so big that they decided to make it an annual thing. It features indie rock in an outdoor setting at Fort York, south of downtown Toronto. The dates for Field Trip Festival 2017 are June 3 - 4. Field Trip Festival 2017 lineup is out and Field Trip Festival 2017 tickets are below!

 

 

Field Trip Festival 2017 Lineup

Saturday June 3
Broken Social Scene
A Tribe Called Red
Portugal. The Man
The Pharcyde
Cloud Nothings
Joseph
Tei Shi
Royal Canoe
Harrison
Bernice
Walrus

 

Sunday June 4
Phoenix
Feist
Badbadnotgood
Thundercat
James Vincent Mcmorrow
Timber Timbre
Lp
Hannah Georgas
Overcoats
Nefe
Jaunt

 
   
 
