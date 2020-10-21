Firefly Music Festival 2020 is set in lush wooded landscapes on the east coast in Delaware, featuring a lineup of indie rock, hip-hop, electronic music and EDM, indie pop and more over four days. Check back for updates on the lineup and tickets!
The last Firefly Music Festival lineup had Panic! At The Disco, Travis Scott and Post Malone as headliners. Tyler the Creator, Kygo, Vampire Weekend, Zedd, Death Cab For Cutie and DJ Snake also topped the lineup.
Attractions at Firefly Music Festival include The Brewery for Firefly Ale & craft beer, The Thicket to dance in the Silent Disco, The Nook to rejuvenate and chill -- you can even use your hammock. Use The Pathway to go from stage to stage or experience the woods, Camp Riunite lets you chill out with a glass of wine, and Malibu Beach House has cocktails.
Firefly Music Festival tickets for Loyalty members start on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 12:00 PM EST and that will run through Thursday Oct. 24 at 12:00 PM EST. Tickets will be available as General Admission, VIP and Super VIP as weekend tickets!