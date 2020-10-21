Firefly Music Festival 2020 is set in lush wooded landscapes on the east coast in Delaware, featuring a lineup of indie rock, hip-hop, electronic music and EDM, indie pop and more over four days. Check back for updates on the lineup and tickets!

The CONFIRMED 2020 Firefly Music Festival dates dates are June 18 - 21, at the Woodlands! This has been confirmed both on the Firefly website and by a tweet from the festival. Tickets have been announced, check the ticket section farther below for details and access to tickets!

The last Firefly Music Festival lineup had Panic! At The Disco, Travis Scott and Post Malone as headliners. Tyler the Creator, Kygo, Vampire Weekend, Zedd, Death Cab For Cutie and DJ Snake also topped the lineup.

Attractions at Firefly Music Festival include The Brewery for Firefly Ale & craft beer, The Thicket to dance in the Silent Disco, The Nook to rejuvenate and chill -- you can even use your hammock. Use The Pathway to go from stage to stage or experience the woods, Camp Riunite lets you chill out with a glass of wine, and Malibu Beach House has cocktails.

The Firefly Music Festival 2020 lineup and Firefly Music Festival 2020 tickets are below!

Firefly Music Festival 2020 Media

What are you gonna wear to Firefly? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW > Firefly Music Festival 2020 is a chance to get your festfam together GET STARTED > This is what Firefly Music Festival 2020 will be like Firefly Music Festival 2020 will have great names in the lineup like Courtney Barnett, who played the last event A Firefly venue map o' the grounds from the last event, this could give some insight as to how the 2020 festival might be laid out Check back for updates on Firefly Music Festival tickets! SEE TICKETS > Firefly Music Festival 2020 is a chance to get your festfam together The Firefly lineup always has a lot of hip hop, indie rock, electronic music and alternative music as part of the weekend

Firefly Music Festival 2020 Schedule

The schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

Firefly Music Festival Tickets 2020 Firefly Music Festival tickets for Loyalty members start on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 12:00 PM EST and that will run through Thursday Oct. 24 at 12:00 PM EST. Tickets will be available as General Admission, VIP and Super VIP as weekend tickets! BUY TICKETS