Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival 2021 tickets will go on sale Thursday, Oct. 29th at 12:00 PM EST.

The confirmed Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival 2020 dates are June 11 -12, at Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton, Florida. This has been confirmed on the Forbidden Kingdom Festival website.

Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival 2021 is an electronic music festival at Sunset Cove centered mostly around bass music, dubstep and drum and bass!

Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival also has a back story that gamers and World of Warcraft people will love: a storyline that centers around epic fantasy. There's a battle between the the Norms of the New Kingdom and the Thereons of the Forbidden Kingdom. ( Get the PDF book here or listen to the audio book version farther below)

The last Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival lineup had heavy hitting names like 12th Planet, Excision, Rezz, Ganja White Night, Liquid Stranger and Spag Heddy! Check the status of the Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival lineup farther below.

The 2021 Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival lineup and 2021 Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival tickets are below!

Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival 2021 Media

