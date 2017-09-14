FreakNight 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

FreakNight Festival is a Halloween electronic music festival that's held every year in Seattle. The claim to be "the largest and longest running electronic music festival in the Northwest," and features some of the biggest names in various house genres, trance, located at USC Events. Throw that together with carnival rides, nightmarish performers and a Halloween vibe combined with rave attire and you have a funky good time. The confirmed FreakNight 2017 date is October 27. The FreakNight 2017 lineup and FreakNight 2017 tickets are below!

FreakNight 2017 Community

Freaknight 2017 Video

