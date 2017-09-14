     
 
FreakNight 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: October 27
End Date: October 27
Seattle, Washington
USA
 
 

FreakNight Festival is a Halloween electronic music festival that's held every year in Seattle. The claim to be "the largest and longest running electronic music festival in the Northwest," and features some of the biggest names in various house genres, trance, located at USC Events. Throw that together with carnival rides, nightmarish performers and a Halloween vibe combined with rave attire and you have a funky good time. The confirmed FreakNight 2017 date is October 27. The FreakNight 2017 lineup and FreakNight 2017 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

FreakNight 2017 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get FreakNight updates for 2017 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >

 

 

 

Freaknight 2017 Video


Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Freaknight video performances and live sets!
Watch a video by clicking on a title below:

Click to Play Announcing: FreakNight Festival 2017

 

 

 

FreakNight 2017 Lineup

The FreakNight lineup for 2017
