     
 
 FESTIVAL GUIDE TECH CREATORS STORE
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2023 STORE  
Instagram Facebook Twitter
 
 
 
 

 

   
Freaky Deaky 2023
Start Date: October 28
End Date: October 29
Austin, Texas, USA
 

Freaky Deaky 2023 is an electronic music festival at Travis County Expo Center in Austin, Texas that's a huge Halloween event. Check out Freaky Deaky for a freakishly good time. Tickets are on sale.

 

The Freaky Deaky lineup is OUT! Alison Wonderland, Dr. Fresch, Ganja White Night, Gryffin, Joyride, Umek, Zeds Dead and more. Hit the Freaky Deaky 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

 

The confirmed Freaky Deaky 2023 dates are October 28 - 29. The festival is produced by Disco Donnie Presents, which creates live events, arena shows, and outdoor festivals. Illfest is also a partner.

 

Freaky Deaky tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Freaky Deaky 2023 tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

FREAKY DEAKY TICKETS
 
FREAKY DEAKY TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

The previous Freaky Deaky lineup had Illenium Subtronics, John Summit, Kaskade, Gryffin, Pendulum, Chris Lake, Gorgon City, Malaa, Audien and more.

 

The Freaky Deaky 2023 lineup and Freaky Deaky 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

How can you get  Freaky Deaky 2023 tickets? They come in a variety of levels.

 

 

Hit the buttons for more details on ticket prices & access to passes:

 

FREAKY DEAKY TICKETS
 
FREAKY DEAKY TICKETS ON STUBHUB

 

 

 

 

Freaky Deaky 2023 Media

 

 

 

Freaky Deaky 2023 will be like this

 

 

 

 

Freaky Deaky 2023 Schedule

 

The Freaky Deaky schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Freaky Deaky Lineup 2023

 

Freaky Deaky lineup

 

The Freaky Deaky lineup for 2023!

 

Alison Wonderland, Dr. Fresch, Ganja White Night, Gryffin, Joyride, Umek, Zeds Dead and more. Check back for updates!

 

 

 

Freaky Deaky lineup

 

 

The previous Freaky Deaky lineup had Illenium Subtronics, John Summit, Kaskade, Gryffin, Pendulum, Chris Lake, Gorgon City, Malaa, Audien and more.

 
   
 
blog comments powered by Disqus		  
     

 

 

 

 
 
 
     
   
 

 

  
 
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2023. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA TECH AMAZON FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA CREATORS ETSY INSTAGRAM CONTACT
UK     TWITTER ADVERTISE
AUSTRALIA     RSS MEDIA KIT
EUROPE        
ASIA        
2023       SEARCH
         
         
 
     
 
     