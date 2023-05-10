Freaky Deaky 2023 is an electronic music festival at Travis County Expo Center in Austin, Texas that's a huge Halloween event. Check out Freaky Deaky for a freakishly good time. Tickets are on sale.
The Freaky Deaky lineup is OUT! Alison Wonderland, Dr. Fresch, Ganja White Night, Gryffin, Joyride, Umek, Zeds Dead and more. Hit the Freaky Deaky 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing.
The confirmed Freaky Deaky 2023 dates are October 28 - 29. The festival is produced by Disco Donnie Presents, which creates live events, arena shows, and outdoor festivals. Illfest is also a partner.