Freaky Deaky Houston 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Freaky Deaky Houston 2019
Start Date: October 26
End Date: October 27
Houston, Texas
USA
 
 
 

The Freaky Deaky lineup for 2019 is out! Martin Garrix, REZZ, Steve Aoki, Tchami, Armin van Buuren and more top the lineup! Tickets are on sale starting May 7th, see the ticket section below for more details! The location for this year is at the Houston Raceway.

 

The confirmed Freaky Deaky dates are October 26 - 27, 2019.

 

Freaky Deaky Houston 2019 is an electronic music festival in Houston, with a Halloween lineup of dubstep, drum and bass, trap, electro house, bass music and more! Check it out for a freakishly good time.

 

The Feaky Deaky 2019 lineup and Freaky Deaky 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

