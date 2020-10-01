The official Global Dance Festival dates are July 10 - 11! This has been confirmed on Twitter and on the Global Dance Festival website. Check back for updates!

Global Dance Festival 2020 is an immersive festival with a lineup that usually includes trap music, bass music, various type of house, techno and more! Check back for updates on when tickets will go on sale!

It all happens on five stages, with carnival rides, food trucks, art installations and more! Check out Global Dance Festival stages like Crystal Cavern, The Amazon, Northern Lights and Summit for niche experiences.

The last Global Dance Festival lineup included headliners Diplo, Excision B2B Illenium, Galantis, Kaskade and Zhu! Chase & Status, Green Velvet, Space Jesus and Krewella also topped the lineup.

It's the largest annual dance music event in the Rocky Mountains and the last event was held at its new home at Sports Authority Field at Mile High to provide a better experience. No location has been confirmed for 2020, so we'll have to see what happens.

2020 Global Dance Festival tickets haven't been announced yet.

The event is usually an all ages experience but Global VIP is 18+ and alcohol venues are 21 and up. There are no ATMs, so bring your cash and be prepared.

The Global Dance Festival 2020 lineup and Global Dance Festival 2020 tickets are below!