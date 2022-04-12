Global Dance Festival 2022 is an immersive festival with a lineup that usually includes trap music, bass music, various type of house, techno and more!

The Global Dance Festival lineup has Excision, Liquid Stranger, Lane 8, Above & Beyond and Oliver Heldens all top the lineup. Hit the Global Dance Festival 2022 lineup section below for a complete list of who's performing.

Global Dance Festival tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 13 at 12:00 PM MST. Weekend or single-day passes are available. Hit the Global Dance Festival 2022 tickets section farther below for prices and access to tickets.

The official Global Dance Festival dates are July 15 - 16. This has been confirmed on the Global Dance Festival website.

It usually all happens on five stages, with carnival rides, food trucks, art installations and more! Check out Global Dance Festival stages like Crystal Cavern, The Amazon, Northern Lights and Summit for niche experiences.

The las Global Dance Festival lineup included Tiësto, Excision, Tchami, Claude VanStroke, Kaskade, Gryffin, Zomboy and more.

It's the largest annual dance music event in the Rocky Mountains and the last event was held at its new home at Sports Authority Field at Mile High to provide a better experience. No location has been confirmed for 2022, so we'll have to see what happens.

The event is usually an all ages experience but Global VIP is 18+ and alcohol venues are 21 and up. There are no ATMs, so bring your cash and be prepared.

The Global Dance Festival 2022 lineup and Global Dance Festival 2022 tickets are below!

The Global Dance Festival venue map from the last event, this could give us some clues as to how the 2022 event could be laid out

The Global Dance Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.