     
 
      FESTIVAL GUIDE          STORE          SEARCH     
ABOUT   SUBMIT   CONTACT   ADVERTISE
   MEDIA KIT   STORE
 
 
USA CANADA UNITED KINGDOM AUSTRALIA EUROPE ASIA

NEWS 2020 2021 SHOP      
 
 
 
 
   
Governors Ball 2021
Start Date: September 24
End Date: September 26
New York, New York
USA
 
 

The Governors Ball 2021 dates have been announced! The new dates are September 24 - 26, this has been confirmed on the Governors Ball website.

 

“We’ve decided to move the 2021 show to a time of year that is both more realistic and safer for all,” said festival organizers about the new Gov Ball dates.

 

Governors Ball 2021 in New York features a lineup of electronic music, rock and hip-hop in one giant party that usually happens at Randall's Island Park. There has been no confirmation on the 2021 location yet though.

 

Founders Entertainment produces it with several stages, dive bar sessions and after-dark shows. There's always an impressive lineup and Gov Ball 2021 is sure to be the same.

 

Check back for updates on when Governors Ball 2021 tickets will go on sale! Weekend tickets for General Admission or VIP passes were originally available. Hit the Governors Ball tickets section below for details.

 

Governors Ball started 10 years ago and has grown into 60+ artists from different genres on multiple stages. Check out a variety of food & drink options, art, activities and great music while you're there.

 

Check out food options from NYC restaurants & food trucks, interactive photo booths, life-size board games and lots of unique diversions. The Citi Viewing Deck offers both quick access to drinks and amazing views, you'll find New York-based art from street artists.

 

The last Governors Ball 2021 lineup would have had Tame Impala, Flume, Missy Elliot, Stevie Nicks, Vampire Weekend, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, Rüfüs Du Sol, Foals, Portugal. The Man, Khruangbin, Banks and more if the festival had happened.

 

The Governors Ball 2021 lineup and Governors Ball 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Governors Ball tickets are not on sale yet. They're usually available in General Admission or VIP passes. Check back for updates.

 

 

Governors Ball Tickets

 

Hit the button below for details on tickets & prices:

 

GOV BALL TICKETS

 

 

 

 

Governors Ball 2021 Media

 

Governors Ball 2021

 

What are you gonna wear to Governors Ball 2021? Hit our Spacelab Store to get festival essentials! SHOP NOW >

 

 

Governors Ball 2021 lineup

 

Check the status of the Governors Ball 2021 lineup SEE LINEUP >

 

 

Governors Ball 2021 tickets

 

Check the status of Governors Ball 2021 tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

Governors Ball 2021

 

SOOO ready for Governors Ball 2021

 

 

Governors Ball 2021

 

Governors Ball 2021 will be a great weekend

 

 

Governors Ball 2021

 

Governors Ball 2021 will have 60+ artists from different genres on multiple stages

 

 

 

Governors Ball 2021 will be like this

 

 

Governors Ball 2021 dates

 

The expected 2021 Governors Ball 2021 are June 4 - 6. Check back for when the dates become official

 

 

 

Governors Ball 2021 is a chance for you to get your festfam together

 

 

Governors Ball 2021 lineup

 

The Governors Ball 2021 lineup will be good SEE LINEUP >

 

 

Governors Ball 2021 tickets

 

Get the latest on Governors Ball 2021 tickets SEE TICKETS >

 

 

 

 

Governors Ball 2021 Schedule

 

The Governors Ball schedule will be posted here when it's announced

 

 

 

 

Governors Ball 2021 Lineup

 

Governors Ball 2021 Lineup

 

 

Governors Ball Lineup


The Governors Ball lineup for 2021 hasn't been announced yet. The festival has confirmed that it will be a brand new lineup this time around. Check back for updates!

 

The previous Governors Ball lineup would have had Tame Impala, Flume, Missy Elliot, Stevie Nicks, Vampire Weekend, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, Rüfüs Du Sol, Foals, Portugal. The Man, Khruangbin, Banks and more.

 

 

 
blog comments powered by Disqus
 
 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music in 2021! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2021. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 HYDRATION PACKS FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   PARTNERS TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM   AMAZON ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS   RSS MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES     SEARCH
2020        
         
 
     
 
     