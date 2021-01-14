The Governors Ball 2021 dates have been announced! The new dates are September 24 - 26, this has been confirmed on the Governors Ball website.

“We’ve decided to move the 2021 show to a time of year that is both more realistic and safer for all,” said festival organizers about the new Gov Ball dates.

Governors Ball 2021 in New York features a lineup of electronic music, rock and hip-hop in one giant party that usually happens at Randall's Island Park. There has been no confirmation on the 2021 location yet though.

Founders Entertainment produces it with several stages, dive bar sessions and after-dark shows. There's always an impressive lineup and Gov Ball 2021 is sure to be the same.

Check back for updates on when Governors Ball 2021 tickets will go on sale! Weekend tickets for General Admission or VIP passes were originally available. Hit the Governors Ball tickets section below for details.

Governors Ball started 10 years ago and has grown into 60+ artists from different genres on multiple stages. Check out a variety of food & drink options, art, activities and great music while you're there.

Check out food options from NYC restaurants & food trucks, interactive photo booths, life-size board games and lots of unique diversions. The Citi Viewing Deck offers both quick access to drinks and amazing views, you'll find New York-based art from street artists.

The last Governors Ball 2021 lineup would have had Tame Impala, Flume, Missy Elliot, Stevie Nicks, Vampire Weekend, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, Rüfüs Du Sol, Foals, Portugal. The Man, Khruangbin, Banks and more if the festival had happened.

The Governors Ball 2021 lineup and Governors Ball 2021 tickets are below!

The Governors Ball schedule will be posted here when it's announced