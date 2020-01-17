     
 
Hard Summer 2020
Start Date: August 1
End Date: August 2
Fontana, California, USA

 
 
 

Hard Summer 2020 tickets are on sale! General Admission and VIP tickets are now available for only $10 down. Hit the Hard Summer tickets section below for more details and access to passes!

 

Hard Summer 2020 dates are CONFIRMED! August 1 - 2 at the Speedway in Fontana, California. This has been confirmed in a tweet and on the Hard Summer website.

 

HARD Summer 2020 in Pomona provides a fresh look at electronic music scene with a lineup of trap music, house, dubstep, future bass, hip hop and more! Check back for updates on the lineup!

 

The last Hard Summer lineup had Kid Cudi and Major Lazer as headliners, and Dillon Francis, ZHU B2B Tchami, Excision B2B NGHTMRE, RL Grime, Alison Wonderland and Claude Von Stroke also topped the list. Check back for updates on the Hard Summer 2020 lineup.

 

HARDfest goes down at The Speedway in Fontana. They broadcasted live from the festival for the Hard Fest livestream, which included live performances as well as interviews.

 

The Hard Summer 2020 lineup and Hard Summer 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

The official Hard Summer 2020 dates are August 1 - 2

 

 

Hard Summer 2020 could be the hottest event in the summer in Los Angeles

 

 

 

The Hard Summer schedule will be posted here when it's announced

 

 

 

The 2020 Hard Summer lineup hasn't been announced yet. The previous lineup had Kid Cudi, Major Lazer, Dillon Francis, ZHU B2B Tchami, Excision B2B NGHTMRE, RL Grime, Alison Wonderland, Claude Von Stroke and more.

 

