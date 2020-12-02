Hopscotch Festival 2020 tickets are now on sale! Hit the ticket section below for details and access to tickets!

The CONFIRMED Hopscotch Festival 2020 dates are Sept. 10 - 12! This has been confirmed in a tweet and on the Hopscotch Festival website.

Hopscotch Festival 2020 combines Amphitheater and intimate club shows with more than 130 bands over three days in Raleigh, North Carolina for a great weekend in the late summer sun!

You can usually get passes to individual shows at places like Raleigh City Plaza and Red Hat Amphitheatre, or you can get single day or weekend tickets. VIP is available too!

The last Hopscotch Festival lineup included Sleater-Kinney, James Blake, CHVRCHES, Kurt Vile, Jenny Lewis, Phantogram, Little Brother, Snail Mail, Dirty Projectors, !!! and more! Check out genres like rock, hip-hop, metal, folk, electronic, experimental, and more.