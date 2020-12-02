     
 
Hopscotch Festival 2020
Start Date: September 10
End Date: September 12
Raleigh, North Carolina, USA
 
 

Hopscotch Festival 2020 tickets are now on sale! Hit the ticket section below for details and access to tickets!

 

The CONFIRMED Hopscotch Festival 2020 dates are Sept. 10 - 12! This has been confirmed in a tweet and on the Hopscotch Festival website.

 

Hopscotch Festival 2020 combines Amphitheater and intimate club shows with more than 130 bands over three days in Raleigh, North Carolina for a great weekend in the late summer sun!

 

You can usually get passes to individual shows at places like Raleigh City Plaza and Red Hat Amphitheatre, or you can get single day or weekend tickets. VIP is available too!

 

The last Hopscotch Festival lineup included Sleater-Kinney, James Blake, CHVRCHES, Kurt Vile, Jenny Lewis, Phantogram, Little Brother, Snail Mail, Dirty Projectors, !!! and more! Check out genres like rock, hip-hop, metal, folk, electronic, experimental, and more.

 

 

 

 

 

Hopscotch Festival tickets are on sale! They're available as General Admission or VIP tickets as weekend passes.

 

BUY TICKETS

 

 

 

 

Hopscotch Festival LINEUP 2020

 

 

The Hopscotch Festival lineup for 2020 hasn't been released yet. Check back for updates!

 

 

BUY TICKETS

 

 

